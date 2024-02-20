Fortnite makes changes to Storm Surge before FNCS Grand Finals, community left perplexed

While Fortnite players are preparing for this week's Duos Cash Cup and additionally the FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) Grand Finals, a recent announcement from Epic Games has come in with significant changes to the Storm Surge mechanic.

In a newly released tweet from the Fortnite Status account, Epic Games announced how the developers will be testing the tweaks in this week's Duo's Cash Cu. It also said that they would consider keeping the changes for the upcoming FNCS Grand Finals.

The Fortnite community reacts to new Storm Surge changes in the FNCS Grand Finals

The tweet detailed the changes that will be tested, explaining the modifications to the number of players that are needed to trigger Storm Surge as the match progresses. It explained how the game will be reducing the count to trigger Storm Surge by four players in every zone after the fourth zone. The new and adjusted thresholds are listed below:

Zones 0-1: No Storm Surge

Zones 2-3: 90 players remaining

Zone 4: 74 players remaining

Zone 5: 60 players remaining

Zone 6: 50 players remaining

Zone 7: 40 players remaining

Zone 8: 36 players remaining

Zones 9-12: 26 players remaining

Additionally, Epic Games explained how these changes, for now, will be tested in this week's Duos Cash Cup. If they result in improved test performance, the new thresholds will be kept in the game for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1's FNCS Grand Finals.

This has left the community perplexed. Some players have expressed how changes to the Storm Surge mechanic, which is such an important element of competitive Fortnite, in the lead-up to such a major event seems like a bold move on Epic Games' part.

Many pointed out how server performance could also be improved by reducing the number of spectators during the tournament, while others appreciated the communication and transparency from Epic Games. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the FNCS Grand Finals approaches, players are interested in seeing how these changes could impact the competitive gameplay, especially with Storm Surge playing an integral part in strategizing and the dynamics of a match. Fans now await this week's Duo's Cash Cup to see if these new changes will enhance the competitive experience and performance or introduce new challenges.

