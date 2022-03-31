Has Fortnite made a comeback as the community's favorite game again?

Fortnite is one of the first Battle Royale games to introduce several new elements and features for gamers to experience. This includes weaponry, items, new locations, and cosmetics. The game was popularized into the mainstream community due to its introduction of building and a whole new engine. Streamers from all around the world played the game and followed its adventurous storyline.

Later in mid-Chapter 2, Fortnite started seeing a downfall as the community started getting more competitive towards other loopers and toxicity increased. However, in recent times, Chapter 3 has seen an uprise of a new generation of players joining the multiverse. With the release of Chapter 3 Season 2, several loopers have been enjoying Fortnite Battle Royale just like the OG days.

New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has made a comeback

The most recent chapter has seen many changes to the game along with several additions. This includes new weaponry that has more scope of providing FPP POV gameplay. Along with that, players have seen the introduction of tanks and new weapon mods that take driving vehicles to a whole new level.

The community has also witnessed a more straight forward storyline without any fillers or obstructions along the way. With all this, Fortnite has yet again redeemed its originality.

The most game-changing update that Epic Games brought to the players was to disable building. With the season trailer, Dr. Slone disabled the island's building feature, leaving no choice for loopers but to adapt to new skills and moves that will give them the upper hand in defeating the Imagined Order.

Retired Pros and Streamers are back in the game

Famous content creators and streamers have also started playing the game in the newest season. Many content creators, such as Myth, have also started creating content videos dedicated to the game.

Content creators are bringing back fun, meme-based videos and streams that entertain the community. Streamers like Lazarbeam have proved why this season is the most fun season yet. Other pros like Ninja, SypherPK and NickEh30 have been seen creating funny content for their community and hosting interesting contests on their streams.

Clix @Clix Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game Having a "No Building" gamemode in fortnite is def the play to attract the casuals back but if you think competetive should have no building your an idiot & bad at the game

While there are those who are becoming more active in the game, the other side of the community thinks that this might impact the competitive scene of the game. Pros like Clix have actively voiced their opinion against disabling building in arena or other competitive game modes that might affect the competition in the game.

