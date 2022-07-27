Fortnite marketplace: Exploring its future existence

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has introduced a cornucopia of cosmetic items across many globally recognized franchises. Players have spent a ton of money acquiring these digital art pieces. Every player has at least one skin that they are proud to own.

Fortnite recently introduced an archive feature where players can store their cosmetic outfits of choice in a separate section that won't be visible in the locker. This step has led players to ponder if these items could be a harbinger of a dedicated marketplace inside the Omniverse.

Lately, every major brand has been foraying into the metaverse. With cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT) garnering popularity, the entire cybersphere is setting itself up for Web 3.0. Building upon the resources that the game developers have already commissioned, one can't help but anticipate what a Fortnite marketplace will look like.

Trading in Fortnite: An overview

Nothing in this world is devoid of trade, not even Fortnite. Although there is no officially moderated medium for players to barter, since the game's inception, players have been trading gaming accounts. There are a plethora of places online where players can indulge in peddling versions.

Readers must note that Epic Games neither monitors nor supports such trades. Developers are not liable for any fraud or deceit that one may encounter while trading accounts.

Similar to any other trade, a monetary entity is involved in such transactions. Players pay with actual currency to acquire a better-ranked gaming account with exclusive cosmetic items.

Fortnite marketplace: A prediction

I Talk @ThisIsITalk Since Fortnite added archiving skins, Fortnite acknowledges that there are skins that players don't ever see themselves using again. Imagine a marketplace system where you can sell off your archived skins for V-Bucks. I know Roblox has a marketplace for cosmetics, so maybe? Since Fortnite added archiving skins, Fortnite acknowledges that there are skins that players don't ever see themselves using again. Imagine a marketplace system where you can sell off your archived skins for V-Bucks. I know Roblox has a marketplace for cosmetics, so maybe? https://t.co/1JBnuPeC9x

Many games have already plunged into the digital marketplace sphere. Roblox is an example. A digital marketplace would provide users with a monitored medium to either barter or trade game-based entities. These can range from wraps for weapons to exclusive outfits.

For Fortnite, the marketplace would be similar to any other. Players can trade and exchange skins and other cosmetic items for a moderated currency with limited implications. This currency can buy V-bucks or cosmetics from the item shop.

After the recent introduction of the archive feature, players took to Twitter to discuss its viability and the plausibility of a possible game-based marketplace. What percolated from the thread was the general idea of players wanting to trade outfits instead of simply archiving them. In lieu of actual currency, a game-based currency would suffice.

Char @Char182991 @ThisIsITalk Its a neat concept however due to how big Fortnite is its probably most likely not gonna happen. Roblox has been dealing with the Roblox limiteds for years now and to introduce something so major like that would probably lead to a bunch of problems and questions (1 @ThisIsITalk Its a neat concept however due to how big Fortnite is its probably most likely not gonna happen. Roblox has been dealing with the Roblox limiteds for years now and to introduce something so major like that would probably lead to a bunch of problems and questions (1

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @ThisIsITalk If they put at least 5k v-bucks limit to each skin i’m fine with it, knowing some people would definietly make the prices 100x more expensive than the normal prices @ThisIsITalk If they put at least 5k v-bucks limit to each skin i’m fine with it, knowing some people would definietly make the prices 100x more expensive than the normal prices

Crimson dragon24 @CDragon24 @xparallels2 @ThisIsITalk I'm down on selling my skins for vbucks I got quite a few skins I want to get rid of and some of them are battlepass related and I won't mind a trade for a skin or a emote with another emote or a outfit with another outfit @xparallels2 @ThisIsITalk I'm down on selling my skins for vbucks I got quite a few skins I want to get rid of and some of them are battlepass related and I won't mind a trade for a skin or a emote with another emote or a outfit with another outfit

Cow @snapsbycow @ThisIsITalk They could add a recycling feature. Perhaps recycle a skin for a lower amount of V-Bucks in return otherwise Fortnite’s refund system would be pointless. For example we could recycle a 2000 skin for 1500, a 1500 skin for 1200, a 1200 skin for 800 and an 800 skin for 500 🤔 @ThisIsITalk They could add a recycling feature. Perhaps recycle a skin for a lower amount of V-Bucks in return otherwise Fortnite’s refund system would be pointless. For example we could recycle a 2000 skin for 1500, a 1500 skin for 1200, a 1200 skin for 800 and an 800 skin for 500 🤔

In the discussion thread, most players seemed open to the idea of a dedicated and moderated marketplace. However, some players find the idea of trading absurd and believe that allowing trade would disrupt the natural flow of the in-game cosmetic item rotation and inflate the market.

While players are excited about the idea, they are also concerned about the trading dynamics and feel the need for an independent monitoring body. Players are also worried about exclusive skins inflating the economy of the marketplace and the possible fallout of exuberantly priced entities.

It may not be immediate, but it seems possible for the developers to follow in the game's footsteps with a successful marketplace. Web 3.0 is full of opportunities and provides a cradle for metaverse and digital art trading.

