The Fortnite Omniverse is home to 23 different realities

When Batman first meets The Foundation in Fortnite comics, they exchange a few words about reality and the metaverse. After a while, during the course of the conversation, the word "Omniverse" comes into play. While the word may not carry much importance at first, it is vital to understand what it means.

In essence, it is a theory that there is matter and life even beyond the realms of the multiverses. If different realities seem mindbending, the Omniverse brings into play co-existing universes, each with its own laws and rules that affect it in a variety of ways.

Unbeknownst to most players, there are 23 such known realities within the Omniverse. Here is everything that is known about them.

Fortnite's Omniverse is massive, and it shows

Before exploring the different realities of Fortnite, readers should know how the Omniverse itself formed. According to lore, everything was created by The Zero Point. Much like the Big Bang in the real world, this single outward expansion of spacetime created everything that players know, love, and hate in-game.

It connects to infinite realities, of which 23 have been revealed. By the time the storyline comes to an end, this number may run into the hundreds.

Although reality is shifting on the island thanks to the Reality Trees, in the grand scheme of things, everything in the Omniverse is fine for now. With that being said, here is the list of realities discovered thus far:

Reality Zero

The In-Between

The Sideways

Save The World

Earth-22

Reality: 3DO-T

Reality: 32

Reality: 42

Reality: 52

Reality: MCP-82

Reality: 312

Reality: 426

Reality: 616

Reality: 982

Reality: 991

Reality: NF-1935

Star Wars Canon Reality

Reality: 1987

Reality: 3258

Reality: 10155

Reality: 30276

Reality: 2053105-28

Reality: Data Not Found

While most of these realities serve only as gateways or entry points for characters from other universes, some of them belong to Fortnite's own lore. For instance, Reality: 3258 is the realm from which Mancake originated. Although he is a crossover in the technical sense, he is more of an original character in-game.

That being said, the majority of these backtrack to realities located within DCU, Star Wars, and other popular franchises. While there is not much to think about, the Omniverse is a brilliant and innovative method to seamlessly integrate crossovers into the game. While it does not always work, the foresight required to formulate the system is mind-boggling.

What is Fortnite's plan with the Omniverse?

As far as anyone can tell, the Omniverse will serve as a gateway for crossovers in Fortnite. Since everything is connected, this allows the developers to add anyone or anything to the game. This is how characters like Naruto, Will Smith, and even Ariana Grande were brought into the game.

If the leaks hold true, characters from Dragon Ball will even appear in-game soon.

Even though the in-game lore is often inconsistent or missing, it does work for the most part. Furthermore, since the majority of players are only interested in cosmetics rather than a backstory, it is a win-win situation for everyone.

Epic Games makes money and loopers run about dressed as their favorite characters. As long as this symbiotic relationship can be sustained, there is no telling how large the Omniverse can truly get. Perhaps developers will share details about their plans for expansion in the foreseeable future. But until then, loopers only need to keep their eyes focused on Reality Zero.

