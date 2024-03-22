The Fortnite "Matchmaking" error is one of the newest problems that players have been running into as of late. While the current cause of this issue is unknown, there is a chance that it could be tied to the recent v29.01 update. The Fortnite "Matchmaking" error causes players looking for a Battle Royale or any other match to run into a roadblock halfway through the process, preventing them from starting a match or jumping into any game mode.

With the Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava LTM going live with the v29.01 update, players are eager now more than ever to hop into a match and see what the LTM has to offer. Thankfully, there are certain workarounds and fixes players can try to implement to fix or at least temporarily resolve the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error.

How to fix the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error in Chapter 5 Season 2

Epic Games has acknowledged the Matchmaking error and is actively investigating and working on possible fixes at the time of writing. The developers have ensured players that they will provide an update on the issue as soon as they have any actionable information.

However, there are a few possible solutions that players can try to bypass the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error and hop into a match.

1) Re-launch the game and/or modify your matchmaking region

The most plausible workaround to the matchmaking issue is to re-launch your game and try queueing for a match again since network issues can hinder Fortnite's ability to connect with servers, leading to such issues.

Additionally, you can try changing to a different matchmaking region to see if that helps. This will help you determine if the matchmaking error is limited to your current region and maybe even bypass the error and get into a match, albeit in a different region.

2) Check your network connection and update status

The oldest cause of such issues is a faulty network connection. Make sure to check that your internet, whether wireless or wired, is connected and functioning properly to try and mitigate the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error.

Since the Matchmaking error began showing up after players downloaded the v29.01 update, it is possible that your update file either didn't install properly or is corrupted. Checking the update files can be another way for you to potentially solve the matchmaking issue.

3) Wait for Epic Games to provide an official solution

If the fixes listed in this article fail to solve the issue, your best bet is to wait for an official fix provided by the developers. Since Epic Games has confirmed they are aware of the issue and are actively investigating it, the fix should come relatively soon.

In the meantime, players should be able to get into game modes like Save The World and Creative to try and pass the time as Epic Games works on fixing the Fortnite "Matchmaking" error.

