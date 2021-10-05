Fortnite Midas Family Tree: Every character related to Midas and their relationship, explained

Very few characters in Fortnite have garnered as much attention as Midas. It is very well known that characters play a huge role in Fortnite storylines. However, the man with the golden touch is certainly one of the most popular in the game and gamers are always on the lookout to learn more about him.

Midas' efforts to escape the loop might've ended in failure. However, his efforts have been appreciated and he has established himself as the leader of the pack. Midas is not alone in the loop. Gamers have learned that Midas has a few close connections within the game, all of whom will be discussed in this article.

Fortnite Midas: All those who are related to him

1) Jules

Jules was the first character related to Midas to make an appearance in Fortnite. She is his daughter and an expert when it comes to machinery.

In fact, it was with her endless efforts that Midas was able to build the Doomsday Device for the Device Event.

She was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, however, it wasn't until Chapter 2 Season 6 that loopers became aware of her relationship with Midas.

Jules played a pivotal role in determining the actions of Midas throughout Chapter 2. Towards the end of the Alien themed season, loopers were able to find out that Jules and Midas were plotting something massive. Since the end of the season was marked by Operation Sky Fire, it could very well be that Midas and his daughter had a major role in it.

2) Marigold

After the introduction of Jules, Marigold was introduced to the lore in Chapter 2 Season 5. It was soon revealed that she is the female counterpart of Midas and therefore, closely related to him.

Compared to Jules, Marigold does not have that many responsibilities, yet she is an asset to Midas and helps him in his missions. Marigold was also present for Jules and Midas' plots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Apart from Jules and Marigold, Midas has three special agents namely The Burning Wolf, Chaos Origins, and Sierra as his allies. All three of these characters will be arriving in Fortnite as Crew Pack cosmetics in the coming months.

