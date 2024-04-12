Fortnite Milk Cup: Start date and time, how to participate, prize pool, and more

Fortnite’s competitive nature and gameplay mechanics have allowed it to flourish in the eSports scene, and it has encouraged other organizations to have their own in-game tournaments for large prize pools. This is exactly how the Milk Cup, an upcoming Tournament Series, aims to fuel change within the competitive gaming landscape.

The Milk Cup is a massive competitive event created by Gonna Need Milk in collaboration with ThePeachCobbler, WOTE, and Radiant’s all-women team. The event is set to include three majors across several months, and this article will break down when the event begins and how you can sign up to take a shot at a massive prize pool in the largest Fortnite tournament in women's history.

Everything we know about the Fortnite Milk Cup by Gonna Need Milk

Start date and time

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As mentioned, the Fortnite Milk Cup, much like the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS), is set to unfold over several months, with Radiant and Gonna Need Milk organizing three Majors with open offline qualifiers. Given below are all the dates of the three Majors as well as their Offline Qualifiers:

Major 1 - May 23, 2024 (Offline Qualifiers - May 16, 2024)

Major 2 - June 20, 2024 (Offline Qualifiers - June 13, 2024)

Major 3 - July 25, 2024 (Offline Qualifiers - July 18, 2024)

The winners of these three Majors will qualify for the in-person LAN tournament scheduled to take place in Fall 2024.

How to participate

Expand Tweet

Before getting into how you can participate in the Milk Cup, ensure you're eligible to compete in the tournament. Since the Milk Cup is an all-women's tournament, only people who identify as women can participate. Additionally, the tournament is reserved for US residents above the age of 13 since the tournament is based in the NA Central servers.

If you meet the criteria required, you can head to the official Gonna Need Milk website to sign up for the Milk Cup. You will have to go through a short verification process, after which players selected for the Majors will be contacted through X. If you want to participate, you can head to the website and sign up for Major 1 up until May 5, 2024.

Prize pool

The Fortnite Milk Cup will have a massive prize pool of over $250,000, spread across the different Majors and tournaments, with the first Major being played a day before the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. Each Major will have a prize of $25,000, with the in-person LAN Championship having the grand prize of $175,000.

As the date of the first Major approaches, women gamers prepare to take on the challenge of going against other players and aim to win at the biggest Fortnite tournament in women's history.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!