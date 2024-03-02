Fortnite mini-event brings the community together, opponents declare cease-fire to witness earthquakes

Over the years, Fortnite has seen its fair share of wholesome moments, with players helping out their peers during difficult and important moments. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/IRS_Agent-636, where players awaiting the mini-live event for Chapter 5 Season 2 declared a ceasefire in a moment of shared camaraderie.

The Titan Hand mini-event is set to be a precursor to the seemingly Greek Mythology-themed Chapter 5 Season 2. With Epic Games not being exact about the event timings, players have been flocking to the crack in the ground to potentially witness the Titan Hand event.

This can understandably lead to battles among players, something that was missing in the wholesome clip shared by u/IRS_Agent-636.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor’s moment of peace with other players

In the Reddit clip, u/IRS_Agent-636 can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, waiting inside a car near the crack in the ground close to the Ruined Reels POI (Point of Interest). However, what’s interesting about the clip is that there are three players who can be seen standing atop u/IRS_Agent-636’s car.

The players, dressed in the Loserfruit and Deadpool skins, can be seen emoting on top of the car. The Loserfruit player performed the new Fortnite No Cure emote while the Deadpool-clad player performed the Take a Seat emote, almost jokingly insinuating the long wait for the Titan Hand mini-event.

As the map received yet another tremor, the players watched in peace, proving how the game can be more than just intense battles and Victory Royales. This sentiment was echoed by many in the community, with players coming forward and recounting similar tales of friendship while waiting for the Titan Hand mini-event.

However, it was not all sunshine and rainbows, as many players also came forward to detail their unpleasant experiences while waiting for the Titan Hand mini-event. Some recounted how a lot of sweaty players have been setting up camp near the Ruined Reels POI every game to farm kills from unsuspecting people who are just there to witness the event.

Here are some notable reactions:

Additionally, some called for Epic Games to do the event more than once since a lot of fans' viewing experience keeps getting interrupted by sweaty players.

As players continue to engage in moments of team spirit and camaraderie in the lead-up to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, instances like the one shared by u/IRS_Agent-636 perfectly highlight how the game can be a source of lighthearted fun alongside others.

