Fortnite Mythic Weapons: Every Mythic Weapon location in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games has introduced two exclusive mythic weapons with the 16.40 update for Fortnite Season 6, which involves a bunch of different quests.

From marking mythic weapons to defeating Glyph Master Raz, the highest-rated weapons in Fortnite have a major role to fulfill in Season 6. Raz's Explosive Bow was the only mythic weapon available in Fortnite Season 6 until the release of update 16.40.

The 16.40 update introduced the Spire Guardian's Primal Assault Rifle toFortnite Season 6. Similar to Raz's Explosive Bow, the Spire Guardian's Primal Assault Rifle can only be claimed after defeating the Spire Guardian. This means that players won't be able to purchase the mythic weapon in exchange for Gold Bars.

As the name suggests, players can find the Spire Guardian in the Spire POI on the Fortnite Season 6 map. However, defeating the NPC can be a struggle for some players, thus making it important for players to carry healing resources with them.

Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Season 6

As soon as the player manages to defeat the Spire Guardian, they will be able to collect the mythic Primal Assault Rifle from pile of resources dropped by the defeated NPC.

Apart from the chance of turning it into a lethal experience, the duel against the Spire Guardian does not cost players anything while presenting them with a mythic weapon if they succeed. The other mythic weapon available in the game is Raz's Explosive Bow, which can be obtained by defeating the Glyph Master Raz in Fortnite Season 6.

As various players have already pointed out, defeating Glyph Master Raz is an extremely difficult task in Fortnite Season 6 considering the unblockable damage dealt by the NPC.

Apart from these mythic weapons, update 16.40 also introduced a new exotic weapon to Fortnite Season 6. The Marksman Six Shooter is a "fast-firing sidearm" capable of dealing bonus critical damage to enemies.

This sidearm can be purchased from Deadfire, located towards the north-west of Lazy Lake. Apart from these new additions, update 16.40 also introduced a female rendition of Oro in Fortnite Season 6, Orelia.

The addition of two new high-rated weapons with the release of the 16.40 update will definitely make the remainder of Fortnite Season 6 exciting.