Fortnite Naruto Challenges: All Sasuke Mission Clues' locations and where to find them

The Hidden Leaf Village Creative map is a beautiful place in Fortnite which is protected from the outside world and is free of the Imagined Order's interference. This is where players can train in peace to become ninjas.
Sasuke senses that there is something wrong in Hidden Leaf Village and will offer players a mission to help him find out what's wrong. Sasuke suspects that there's a spy roaming about and enlists the player's help to find out who it is and deal with the threat.
Getting started with the Fortnite Naruto Challenge - Sasuke's Mission
To start this challenge, players must first make their way over to the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure LTM. There are two ways in which this can be achieved.
1) Via Discovery Tab
To use this method, players first need to enter the Discovery Tab. Once there, they will have to scroll down one row. The LTM should be located under the "Trending" tab. Once selected, players will be directly loaded into the LTM.
2) Via Creative Hub
To use this method, players first need to enter the Creative Hub. Once inside, walk towards the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure LTM and select the mode to begin. Players can either select public or private mode.
Where to find Sasuke in Hidden Leaf Village and how to complete his quest?
Sasuke can be found outside the reward room in Hidden Leaf Village. Players need to interact with the quest board to start the challenge. Once players interact with Sasuke, they can begin the task of helping him look for clues. There are a total of five clues hidden in the Creative Hub. Here are their locations:
1) Stolen Book
The Stolen Book can be found under the bridge between the Quest Board and Reward Room.
2) Ripped Clothes
Ripped Clothes can be located outside the Ramen Shop located near the Hokage Residence.
3) Shattered Glass
The Shattered Glass can be located west of Sakura's location on the mini-map.
4) Fight Evidence
Fight Evidence can be found west of the Reward Room.
5) Recently Played Game
Recently Played Game can be located east from Sakura location on the mini-map.
Once all five clues have been found. Players need to return to Sasuke to claim their reward. If players are "supercharged" they will receive 377 XP for completing the task.
Readers can watch this video for more information:
Note: Sasuke Mission Clues can only be completed once.