Fortnite Naruto Challenges: All Sasuke Mission Clues' locations and where to find them

The Hidden Leaf Village Creative map is a beautiful place in Fortnite which is protected from the outside world and is free of the Imagined Order's interference. This is where players can train in peace to become ninjas.

Sasuke senses that there is something wrong in Hidden Leaf Village and will offer players a mission to help him find out what's wrong. Sasuke suspects that there's a spy roaming about and enlists the player's help to find out who it is and deal with the threat.

Getting started with the Fortnite Naruto Challenge - Sasuke's Mission

To start this challenge, players must first make their way over to the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure LTM. There are two ways in which this can be achieved.

1) Via Discovery Tab

The LTM can be found on the extreme left in the Discovery Tab (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

To use this method, players first need to enter the Discovery Tab. Once there, they will have to scroll down one row. The LTM should be located under the "Trending" tab. Once selected, players will be directly loaded into the LTM.

2) Via Creative Hub

Naruto waiting to greet players at the entrance (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

To use this method, players first need to enter the Creative Hub. Once inside, walk towards the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure LTM and select the mode to begin. Players can either select public or private mode.

Where to find Sasuke in Hidden Leaf Village and how to complete his quest?

Sasuke can be found outside the reward room in Hidden Leaf Village. Players need to interact with the quest board to start the challenge. Once players interact with Sasuke, they can begin the task of helping him look for clues. There are a total of five clues hidden in the Creative Hub. Here are their locations:

1) Stolen Book

Who would steal a book? (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

The Stolen Book can be found under the bridge between the Quest Board and Reward Room.

2) Ripped Clothes

Someone decided to dine and dash (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Ripped Clothes can be located outside the Ramen Shop located near the Hokage Residence.

3) Shattered Glass

Wonder how the glass broke? (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

The Shattered Glass can be located west of Sakura's location on the mini-map.

4) Fight Evidence

The Kunai missed its mark (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Fight Evidence can be found west of the Reward Room.

5) Recently Played Game

An unfinished board game (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Recently Played Game can be located east from Sakura location on the mini-map.

Once all five clues have been found. Players need to return to Sasuke to claim their reward. If players are "supercharged" they will receive 377 XP for completing the task.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: Sasuke Mission Clues can only be completed once.

Edited by Danyal Arabi