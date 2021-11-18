Fortnite Naruto Challenges: How to complete Kakashi's training in the Hidden Leaf Village

With Team Seven and the Hidden Leaf Village in Fortnite, players can finally begin their ninja training. Although the process will take a bit of time and patience, it can be sped up by talking to Kakashi and completing tasks.

Thankfully, he's going easy on new recruits, so players shouldn't have much difficulty executing the task at hand. Upon completing the challenge, some amount of XP will be given as a reward.

Getting started with the Fortnite Naruto Challenge - Kakashi's training

To start this challenge, players must first make their way over to the Hidden Leaf Village. There are two ways in which this can be achieved.

1) Via Discovery Tab

Hidden Leaf Village Adventure can be found on the extreme left in the Discovery Tab (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

To use this method, players first need to enter the Discovery Tab. Once there, they will have to scroll down one row. It should be showcased under the "Trending" tab. Once selected, players will be directly loaded into the LTM.

2) Via Creative Hub

Naruto waiting to greet players at the entrance (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

To use this method, players first need to enter the Creative Hub. Once inside, walk towards the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure LTM and select the mode to begin.

Where to find Kakashi in Hidden Leaf Village and how to complete his quest

Once players enter the Hidden Leaf Village, they need to approach the quest board and select "Kakashi's Training" to begin. A path indicator will light up, helping players navigate the map to find him. He is located on the western edge of the map.

Interact with the quest board to receive a pathway marker (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Once players find and interact with him, Kakashi will then task them with attacking practice dummies using orange paint grenades. There are a total of five dummies that need to be hit. There is no specific order in which players must complete this task.

Once all practice dummies have been hit, players need to return to Kakashi for their reward. If players are "supercharged" they will receive 377 XP for completing the task. Players should keep in mind that Kakashi's quest can only be completed once.

