Developers finally respond to the Fortnite Discovery tab problem, promise fixes "soon"

The Fortnite Discovery tab was an experimental UI/UX design that developers pushed when Chapter 2 Season 7 went live. Even though it was intended to make navigating customs easier, it did the exact opposite.

Eventually, things did settle down and players accepted that the UI would be fixed sooner or later. Sadly, things just got worse as the Discovery tab began to flood with "meme maps".

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic's response about the whole Discovery situation, I'm glad they're communicating with us. (via @FNCreativeNews Epic's response about the whole Discovery situation, I'm glad they're communicating with us. (via @FNCreativeNews) https://t.co/Je8FMc4RxV

It escalated to such an extent that popular leakers voiced their concerns about the same. After the backlash, it would seem that Epic Games finally chose to break their silence and address the issue.

Epic Games responds to the Fortnite Discovery tab situation

Epic Games has finally spoken up about the issue. This is what a developer by the name of FreightTrain had to say:

"We've heard you loud and clear that Discovery is not meeting the needs of either players or creators. You will see us making and testing changes as we figure out how to provide the best player experience for everyone."

funniicat @funniicat Fortnite Concept ⚙️ | New Game Mode Select Menu



I think the current selection menu is hard to navigate and can be confusing at times. With this concept, I aimed to improve the look and feel of the UI while making it more user-friendly. What do you think? 👀 Fortnite Concept ⚙️ | New Game Mode Select Menu I think the current selection menu is hard to navigate and can be confusing at times. With this concept, I aimed to improve the look and feel of the UI while making it more user-friendly. What do you think? 👀 https://t.co/USCgOiNaU7

Based on the information from the developers, players can expect numerous tests to be carried out on the Discovery tab. As stated earlier, the entire UI/UX is experimental at the moment. Suffice to say, things will get worse before they get better.

The developer added:

"We will expand and tighten up some of our Creator rules and guidelines, and experiment with different ways to surface content. Our intent is to connect players to quality content and enable creators to make the next hit experience. We want to be surfacing quality content, but we don't always want to be the deciders of what's good or bad."

I Talk @ThisIsITalk @HYPEX @FNCreate @FortniteGame Once you figure out the algorithm, you can take advantage and completely wreck the system. Map copying, mass distributing the same maps to flood legitimate maps, pretty sad to see. @HYPEX @FNCreate @FortniteGame Once you figure out the algorithm, you can take advantage and completely wreck the system. Map copying, mass distributing the same maps to flood legitimate maps, pretty sad to see.

In addition to testing, Creator rules and guidelines will also be scrutinized. This will be needed to stop "meme maps" from being allowed into the Discovery tab in the first place.

Furthermore, the developer states that Epic Games will take responsibility for surfacing content. However, it is up to the community to decide if it's good or bad.

When can players expect to see changes implemented to the Fortnite Discovery tab?

Players shouldn't expect things to be fixed anytime soon. With the 18.40 update due in a few days and the season coming to an end, the Fortnite Discovery tab is not a priority at the moment.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.



Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! https://t.co/EAiwQpgrFL

Either in Chapter 3 or Chapter 2 Season 9, a full-fledged fix should be rolled out. While this may seem time-consuming, it's better to do things right than creating a mess again. For now, players will just have to grin and bear it.

