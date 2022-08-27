Fortnite: New leak confirms arrival of Hulkbuster as Mech 2.0

The first time loopers got to witness mechs in Fortnite was back in Chapter 1 Season 10 or more commonly known as Season X. With reality coming to a close, it was only obvious for Epic Games to pull out the big guns and let players have a ball. Although backlash and nerfs soon ensured, it was fun while it lasted.

The last time mechs appeared on the island was in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, unlike last time, they were nerfed from the get-go and players had to fund them to bring them to the island. Sadly, nerfs don't do much for a 10-foot mech with rockets and jump jets. Nevertheless, things were more or less not-too-broken last time.

HYPEX @HYPEX @Ghost4RiderHU) Hulkbuster is most likely coming to Fortnite and he made an appearance in the next Fortnite x Marvel Comics! (via @Egyptian_Leaker Hulkbuster is most likely coming to Fortnite and he made an appearance in the next Fortnite x Marvel Comics! (via @Egyptian_Leaker & @Ghost4RiderHU) https://t.co/H7xR3ZLxyM

Now, based on fresh leaks, it would seem that another mech is coming to Fortnite soon. Although this time around it won't be a Brute, but rather the Hulkbuster which was introduced in the Marvel universe in 1994. Here's everything one needs to know about this new upcoming mech.

The Hulkbuster will soon be smashing things in Fortnite

For those unaware of what the Hulkbuster is, it's a robot that was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. Its purpose is to act as a security safeguard in the event of an uncontrollable Hulk rampage. It functions similarly to an Iron Man suit but is very bulky in design.

Over the last few weeks, Epic has been working on a brand new kind of mech. So far, it has been speculated that it was for a Transformers collaboration. However, following snippets from the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War being leaked a while ago, these rumors can be dispersed.

HYPEX @HYPEX We just got confirmation that Hulkbuster appears in the next Fortnite x Marvel comics with a Seven look and we know that Epic been working on a new Mech vehicle that can shoot, sprint & block. So he's probably the next Mech 🥴 We just got confirmation that Hulkbuster appears in the next Fortnite x Marvel comics with a Seven look and we know that Epic been working on a new Mech vehicle that can shoot, sprint & block. So he's probably the next Mech 🥴 https://t.co/GZf2OC5b4X

Putting two plus two together, it's easy to see that Hulkbuster checks all the boxes related to the earlier leaks about an upcoming mech. That being said, according to HYPEX, Hulkbuster is likely to arrive in Fortnite sometime soon, which is probably next season.

Based on the leaks already available, the Hulkbuster will be able to block attacks, shoot, and sprint. Hopefully, the developers will be able to perfectly balance this new contraption on the first try. Having a third broken mech in-game is bound to send some players into a tizzy. That being said, what's the guarantee of it even coming into the game next season?

How is Fortnite going to fit Hulkbuster into the storyline?

DC Nation @thedcnation The Foundation, an enigmatic figure from the Fortnite Island, emerges from the depths of Gotham Harbor! BATMAN/FORTNITE: FOUNDATION #1 is on sale now. The Foundation, an enigmatic figure from the Fortnite Island, emerges from the depths of Gotham Harbor! BATMAN/FORTNITE: FOUNDATION #1 is on sale now. https://t.co/W5CmWAF0kS

While there's no confirmation from the developers, there is some tangible proof. Given that Epic tells the story of the metaverse via numerous mediums. Characters tend to crossover from the comics and onto the island. This has happened again and again since the first comic book collaboration between Fortnite and DC.

Since it was revealed via a leaked comic snip that Geno was fighting his daughter, The Order, it's pretty clear that the characters can travel back and forth. How they do it is still unknown. However, given that The Seven have advanced technology, they probably know a few safe ways to partake in interdimensional travel.

That being said, it'll be interesting to see how it fits into the storyline. For now, no one knows how events will crossover into the metaverse from the comics. While rifts would be the obvious explanation, they've been done and dusted far too many times. Epic will have to switch things up to keep the storyline interesting.

