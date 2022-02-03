New Fortnite update confirms players will never unlock old Battle Pass skins and variants

Every new season in Fortnite brings a ton of new cosmetics and Battle Pass exclusive items and skins. Over the years, several skins released during the earlier seasons of Fortnite have gone on to become collectible items or vintage classics.

Battle Pass skins are exclusive to that current season, meaning that players can't get the previous season's skin in the current season. The community has been constantly requesting that the developers re-release these rare skins in the game.

While the developers have come up with re-designs of outfits with well-known and popular styles in the past, the newly released 19.20 update confirms that players will never get to unlock old Battle Pass skins and variants.

Fortnite new update ensures players will never unlock old Battle Pass skins and variants

Epic Games dropped the v19.20 update a few days ago, bringing new changes to the gameplay and the island. However, the community has noticed a major change coming with this update.

Recently, a user called DidntGetMaxOmega on Reddit shared a post titled, "As of 19.20, the locker now only shows styles that you unlocked!" The post was also accompanied by an image of the Omega skin released back in Chapter 1.

This means that players will never get to unlock old Battle Pass skins and variants, crushing the community's hopes. Old Fortnite skins are some of the rarest items, including Battle Pass items from the early seasons.

Owning these OG skins gives players a lot of bragging rights as well as sets them apart from the masses. Epic's decision not to re-release old Battle Pass skins and variants is in line with their promise that the items in the Battle Pass will only be available once.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: https://t.co/dq4VRPi17Y

While this news can certainly be disappointing for players, Epic has always tried to come up with new and unique in-game cosmetics and items. Fortnite leakers have even hinted that the developers are hard at work designing and remixing OG skins.

These can be considered as updated or reworked version of old skins, giving players a great chance to appreciate old outfits while also maintaining the rarity and value of the original skin in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi