Fortnite O2 event: Map code, free spray, rewards, and challenges

Fortnite's crossover with the British music group, Easy Life, has officially launched. The event requires players to explore and experience the inside of the O2 Arena. The O2 event offers players a unique experience in the creative mode of the game that offers rewards and challenges.

Concerts in Fortnite, along with other events like these, allow players to relax and interact with the game differently. It's a nice break from the main game and a great method of bringing fans together from the music world.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite's O2 event

Players need to navigate to the main menu, select the Creative option, and then select Discover on the far left. This will ask the players to input a map code that will take them directly to the O2 live concert from June 24th-27th.

The map code to join the concert event is 2500-3882-9781.

Easy Life & O2 have partnered with Fortnite and have created an exclusive lobby track!2



This lobby track can be obtained by attending the live O2 event inside of Creative mode! (Island Code: 2500-3882-9781)



June 24th - 27th @ 3:30pm EST#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YTB6wkpLCB — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) June 21, 2021

A massive white dome with golden support shooting out from it awaits players, along with a statue of a friendly-looking robot to usher players inside. It almost feels like entering a bubble from the circular white and blue entrance that says "The O2" in the doorway.

When players step inside, they'll need to cross the multicolored light-up floor and futuristic-looking terrain to access the main area. In the center, players will run into a fountain that guides on where to go next.

To the right, there's a sign that leads players to the free Fornite spray and shows an image of a smiling drink holding a peace sign. The Squeezy Life spray is inside the O2 Blueroom on the left after players press the button on the floor that says:

"don't press me ;)"

After that, players are teleported into a room that reveals the code to redeem the spray at Fortnite.com/redeem. The code to unlock the Squeezy Life Fortnite spray is 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ.

You can now go to the O2 Arena in Fortnite Creative, and there's LIVE MUSIC and CHALLENGES!



Island Code: 2500-3882-9781 pic.twitter.com/LbGWEYNX2w — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) June 21, 2021

After exiting the O2 Blueroom, the Backstage area can be seen close to it. This room offers players a little challenge. An obstacle course awaits Fortnite players who have a good eye and who want to partake in exploring the area behind Easy Life's stage.

Next, players can head to a secret launch pad on the right side of the statue at the end of the O2 Blueroom and Backstage avenue. This leads players to an area where they can "Crowd Surf" on a hoverboard and dodge obstacles on floating terrain.

An interesting feature for Fortnite players to try out after that is the "Ball of Fame" ride, where a roller-coaster-type ride takes them for a spin. Players sit in a rolling ball and can grapple and boost their way through a course that twists, elevates, and slides.

Image via Epic Games

Players who complete the ride receive a token.

Before heading to the main stage, players can also head to the "Mirror Mirror" room, where a massive mirror obstacle course stands between them and a token. Follow the blue arrows on the ground for help and try to find the hidden collectable item in the middle of the course.

Another challenge/mini-game to test out in the Fortnite O2 event is the "Stage Dive," where players can grapple their way through a course. In the end, players are rewarded with a token for their quick shots and good placement.

To unlock the exclusive soundtrack, head to the main stage and listen to Easy Life perform. Players who stick around long enough can also gain experience in the creative mode of Fortnite.

There are a few other hidden collectables hidden around the O2 creative map, so be sure to explore them thoroughly.

