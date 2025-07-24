Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event countdown: What time will it begin?

The Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event will kick off at 2 PM Eastern Time on July 26, 2025. This will be the third time in the timeline that the Rocket will take off from the island, but it's the first instance of it doing so from within another core mode. The first two instances occurred in the main Battle Royale/Zero Build modes. This time around, it's going to take place in the Fortnite OG mode.Since Fortnite OG is a throwback mode to the original timeline of Chapter 1, it'll be interesting to see what the Rocket does. In the first &quot;Blast Off&quot; Live Event, the Rocket led to the opening of an Rfit, which connects the Metaverse to real life, and as such, Drift was introduced to the timeline.Here's more on the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event.Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event Live Event time and date: All major time zonesThe Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event will kick off at 2 PM Eastern Time on July 26, 2025. Since this is the first event of any kind in OG, you can expect quite the crowd. Players who seldom visit Fortnite OG will be joining in on the action. As such, you should queue early to avoid server issues or long wait times.We have gotten teasers for the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event, but not nearly enough to conclude what could happen. However, based on past events, we do know that history tends to repeat itself in the Metaverse. If that truth holds, we know what comes next in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 5. Without further ado, here are the timings.July 26, 2025If you live in the United States or Europe, the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event will occur late in the afternoon and evening for most regions. Since it's a Saturday, everyone should be able to join without a hitch. Here are the timings:11:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)1:00 PM Central Time (CT)2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)3:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT)6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)7:00 PM Middle European Time (MET)8:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET)July 26 and 27, 2025If you live in Asia (like me) or Australia, there's some bad news. The Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event will only start in the wee hours of the morning on July 27, 2025, with India being the exception at 11:30 PM on July 26, 2025. Best be prepared with some coffee. Here are the timings:11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)2:00 AM Singapore Time (SGT)3:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET)7:00 AM Samoa Standard Time (SST)That's everything you ned to know about the Fortnite OG Rocket Launch Live Event. We could get more information by the weekend or before the event. Keep in mind that there could be spoilers as well, so stay vigilant to avoid potentially ruining the experience.Read more Fortnite articles here:Fortnite Champion Crystal FNCS Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewardsFortnite Fantastic Four Cup: How to participate, start date, and rewards