Fortnite: Open Cash Registers, Safes, or Rare Chests

There are many ways to find loot in Fortnite. You can acquire some by defeating opponents in battle or by claiming Capture Points. However, for the most part, the best loot which include Gold Bars can be found in Cash Registers, Safes, and Rare Chests. They are a bit difficult to come by, but they are worth finding in-game if and when possible.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to open Cash Registers, Safes, or Rare Chests. Since this task does not involve combat as such, it should not be difficult to complete it in the span of a single match. Once completed, 15,000 experience points will be received.

Open Cash Registers, Safes, or Rare Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do one of three things: Open three Cash Registers, Safes, or Rare Chests.

1) Where to find Cash Registers in Chapter 4 Season 4

All Cash Register locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Cash Registers are perhaps one of the rarest things to come across in Chapter 4 Season 4. They contain a lot of Gold Bars and are highly sought after by players who need to stock up on this resource. While the bulk of Cash Registers are located in Named Locations across the island, a few can be found at Landmarks, here is where to find them:

Mega City

Steamy Springs

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Shattered Slabs

King's Launch

Eastern Watch

Hitches And Ditches

Rowdy Acres

West of Kenjutsu Crossing

Fallow Fuel

Slap N' Gone

Secluded Spire

2) Where to find Safes in Chapter 4 Season 4

All Safe locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

If Cash Registers are hard to come by in Chapter 4 Season 4, then Safes are even more elusive in nature. They contain a lot of high-value loot in terms of Gold Bars. What makes them hard to find is that they have random spawn chances despite having fixed spawn locations on the island. Nevertheless, here is where you can find them in-game:

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Mega City

Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Slappy Shores

Rumble Ruins

Eclipsed Estate

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion

Aside from these Named Locations, Safes also tend to randomly spawn at Landmarks spread out all across the map. To improve the odds of finding Safes, consider looting Vaults. They have a higher spawn rate in most cases.

3) Where to find Rare Chests in Chapter 4 Season 4

All Chest locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Similar to Safes, Rare Chests spawn all over the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, but have a limited spawn chance. As such, it is impossible to pinpoint locations where they can appear. Nevertheless, looking in locations that have a lot of loot should yield Rare Chests, they are as follows:

Mega City

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Creeky Compound

Sanguine Suites

Shady Stilts

Another good place to find Rare Chests will be in Vaults. Since they take an active effort to open, Rare Chests tend to spawn in them nearly always. While getting to them will require some legwork, the reward will be worth it. You can also secure Capture Points to highlight Rare Chests.

