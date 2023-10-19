Fortnite: Open revealed chests after claiming a Capture Point

A sure proven way of obtaining good loot in Fortnite during the early-game is by searching chests. They can be found all over the island and come in two varieties - common and rare. As the name suggests, common chests have mid-tier loot, while rare chests typically contain high-tier loot. However, as the latter are harder to come by, for the most part, common chests are the go to source for loot.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to open revealed chests after claiming a Capture Point. Despite the task not being directly associated with combat of any kind, you will get 24,000 experience points for completing it. Given that the current season ends in a few days, this is a good way to level-up quickly.

Open revealed chests after claiming a Capture Point in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land at a Named Location that has a Capture point, claim it, and search chests that have been revealed in the area.

1) Land at a Named Location that has a Capture Point

List of all Named Locations with a Capture Point in (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first thing you want to do is land at a Named Location that has a Capture Point. In the current season, there are 11 such locations, they are as follows:

Breakwater Bay

Shady Stilts

Brutal Bastion

Creeky Compound

Slappy Shores

Rumble Ruins

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Knotty Nets

Kenjutsu Crossing

Out of all these Named Locations, for the most part Breakwater Bay is an easy to secure area. You can also hire an NPC for extra firepower. The only issue is that one side is flanked by high-ground which makes it an ideal location to snipe from. However, since you will likely be securing the Capture Point at the start of the match, this should not be an issue.

2) Claim the Capture Point

There is no need to rush to secure a Capture Point in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once at the Named Location, stay with the Capture Point's radius to start securing it. The entire process will take roughly 45 seconds. Keep in mind that it can be interrupted if an enemy player comes within the radius. You will either have to eliminate them or ensure they leave the Capture Point's radius to finish the task.

3) Search three chests

Look for chests at ground level to make searching them easier (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the Capture Point has been secured, everything within a 14 to 15 tile radius will be revealed/highlighted. This includes chests and enemy players. The revealed/highlighted effect lasts for 30 seconds. If you are fast enough, you will be able to open three chests within 30 seconds with relative ease.

However, since the challenge does not specify that you must open chests while they are revealed/highlighted, there is no need to hurry as such. The task can also be completed over the course of different matches if completing it in one seems too tiresome.

