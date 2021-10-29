Fortnite owner Tim Sweeney slams Democrats' "Billionaire tax plan," says Epic Games will suffer from it

Video games and politics do not often cross paths in manners that intertwine the two parties, but a recent bill supported by the Democratic party in the United States could certainly send Fortnite down a shaky path. The game's owner, Tim Sweeney, commented on the tax bill and stated how the future of Fortnite could suffer from it.
In short, the tax bill pushed by the Democratic party targets America's wealthiest people to pool large sums of money from them in the form of a higher tax rate. Sweeney made a statement on how Epic Games' future may spiral out of control.
Fortnite to lose founder control according to owner Tim Sweeney
In his reply, Sweeney mentioned how the tax bill, which would swarm the vast amounts of wealth owned by the rich, would essentially undermine independent companies, forcing Epic Games to sell a large part of its stock to the government. According to Sweeney, this bill, in particular, will hurt independent companies more since it doesn't apply to hedge funds, but will still affect individual founders.
With this bill, Epic Games could fall into the hands of these hedge funds and "foreign investors," as Sweeney puts it, and Fortnite might never be the same again. It's unclear exactly how Fortnite and Epic Games will be impacted, but the company will lose considerable capital gains and control held by its founders.
American entrepreneurs will certainly take heavy losses with this tax bill, and Sweeney is desperately expressing his lack of support and outright disagreement with how negative the effects will be. For the most part, the Fortnite and Epic Games community seem to be supporting his claims and ideas, agreeing with his points.
Interesting times are definitely approaching for Fortnite and Epic Games, and the days ahead could hold some grisly changes in store. The complications of America's political parties and taxing methods are starting to spill over into ordinary tasks where everyone can see the light of what's happening.