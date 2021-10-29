Fortnite owner Tim Sweeney slams Democrats' "Billionaire tax plan," says Epic Games will suffer from it

Video games and politics do not often cross paths in manners that intertwine the two parties, but a recent bill supported by the Democratic party in the United States could certainly send Fortnite down a shaky path. The game's owner, Tim Sweeney, commented on the tax bill and stated how the future of Fortnite could suffer from it.

In short, the tax bill pushed by the Democratic party targets America's wealthiest people to pool large sums of money from them in the form of a higher tax rate. Sweeney made a statement on how Epic Games' future may spiral out of control.

Fortnite to lose founder control according to owner Tim Sweeney

In his reply, Sweeney mentioned how the tax bill, which would swarm the vast amounts of wealth owned by the rich, would essentially undermine independent companies, forcing Epic Games to sell a large part of its stock to the government. According to Sweeney, this bill, in particular, will hurt independent companies more since it doesn't apply to hedge funds, but will still affect individual founders.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic If the government forces founders to sell out to pay taxes on theoretical gains as companies grow, they’re handing control of private institutions like Epic Games to hedge funds and foreign investors. It’s the perfect way to deprive American companies of vision and leadership. If the government forces founders to sell out to pay taxes on theoretical gains as companies grow, they’re handing control of private institutions like Epic Games to hedge funds and foreign investors. It’s the perfect way to deprive American companies of vision and leadership.

With this bill, Epic Games could fall into the hands of these hedge funds and "foreign investors," as Sweeney puts it, and Fortnite might never be the same again. It's unclear exactly how Fortnite and Epic Games will be impacted, but the company will lose considerable capital gains and control held by its founders.

Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic My top capital gains rate is well below 50% currently. Say it were raised to 75%. That’d be a painfully high rate, but wouldn’t force founders out of the companies we created. The current proposal would, and would further tip the scale towarss financiers and foreign investors. My top capital gains rate is well below 50% currently. Say it were raised to 75%. That’d be a painfully high rate, but wouldn’t force founders out of the companies we created. The current proposal would, and would further tip the scale towarss financiers and foreign investors.

American entrepreneurs will certainly take heavy losses with this tax bill, and Sweeney is desperately expressing his lack of support and outright disagreement with how negative the effects will be. For the most part, the Fortnite and Epic Games community seem to be supporting his claims and ideas, agreeing with his points.

Know they enemy.. @TimSweeneyEpic No sense in quibbling over methods of extraction.. this is a deliberate attack on the top end of Freedom & opportunity for Individuals under free enterprise in America. The methods are simply pointers at the objective.Know they enemy.. @TimSweeneyEpic No sense in quibbling over methods of extraction.. this is a deliberate attack on the top end of Freedom & opportunity for Individuals under free enterprise in America. The methods are simply pointers at the objective.Know they enemy..

Interesting times are definitely approaching for Fortnite and Epic Games, and the days ahead could hold some grisly changes in store. The complications of America's political parties and taxing methods are starting to spill over into ordinary tasks where everyone can see the light of what's happening.

