Top 5 things to expect from the Fortnite live-action movie

While Fortnite has collaborated with many different movies, the time may be coming where it has its own.

Rumors are running rampant about a live-action Fortnite move. From leaks that have caused controversy to sheer excitement from the player base, a Fortnite movie has been the talk of the internet.

Any movie based on Fortnite Battle Royale is going to be a major hit. Taking a look at some other gaming entities that have become movies, you can figure out what to expect.

5 things you should expect from a Fortnite movie

5) Nothing at all

Going into a movie without expectations is the best way to enjoy it (Image via The Writer)

Honestly, you shouldn't expect anything from a live-action Fortnite movie. Getting your hopes up could mean a huge letdown. Video games are notorious for not translating well to the big screen. Expect nothing and you might be surprised at how it turns out.

4) Very little battle royale

A player gliding down to the island (Image via Epic Games)

The entire premise of Fortnite is to survive until the very end in a battle royale setting. A movie would probably not focus on the fighting aspect of the game. If there is a live-action movie, expect it to have very little in terms of dropping from the Battle Bus and getting the Victory Royale.

3) A storyline similar to the events in-game

The Season 9 live event (Image via Epic Games)

Piggybacking off of the above, a Fortnite movie would probably follow along with the in-game story. It could take some of the live events and turn them into live-action masterpieces. It could take bits and pieces, then break up the Chapters into separate movies, with Chapter 2 being a sequel as well.

2) Other properties

The Nexus War crossover between Fortnite and Marvel (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has had a ton of collaborations and crossovers. From Batman to Star Wars and The Walking Dead to God of War, there is no shortage of other properties in the battle royale. Definitely expect some of those crossovers to appear in a movie.

1) A big name to play Jonesy

Jonesy (Image via Epic Games)

There is no way a live-action Fortnite movie focuses on anything other than Jonesy and his part in the universe's story. You can expect a global superstar to play the part. If there is going to be a live-action Fortnite move, they will need to go all out on that front.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

