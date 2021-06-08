Fortnite Payphone locations: Where to accept a Quest from Payphone in Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived. This highly anticipated season has brought a brand new storyline to Fortnite. Aliens, Superman, Rick Sanchez and more have all joined the fight. With the onset of the new season, the first week of challenges has also arrived. One of these sets of challenges involves accepting a quest from a payphone.

There's not much information to go on right now, but this can be completed quickly if players are trying to run through their weekly challenges. After all, with the new battle pass, battle stars can be earned and used to purchase any battle pass items in any order, so doing challenges quickly is very beneficial. Here's the Fortnite payphone locations and how to complete the challenge.

Payphones in Fortnite

PAYPHONE GOT ADDED pic.twitter.com/ls0TvBDIGB — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

To avoid confusion with the red phone booths, Fortnite payphones are a little different. They are modern-looking and don't really resemble the phone booths that players could hide in.

The first location is in Holly Hedges in the southwest corner of the POI. Land there and there will be a symbol over the payphone indicating that this is where you can accept a quest. This is similar to the symbols that accompany the NPCs who will give you quests.

Payphone in Holly Hedges. Image via YouTube

In previous seasons, players were able to interact with various NPCs at various locations to get a quest. Payphones operate the same way. Completing these quests will reward players with gold bars, much like the NPC quests, that players can spend on weapons and other helpful things from NPCs.

There is also a payphone located in the northwest corner of Slurpy Swamp and the eastern side of Believer Beach. These are all the same and there is no benefit to choosing one over the others. These will also always be available to receive quests from even after the challenge's completion. Quests have become a welcome addition to the game, and this season has opted to keep them.

Believer Beach in Fortnite. Image via Charlie INTEL

Upon landing at the payphone, the phone will ring. Interacting will answer it and allow you to choose your quest in the same fashion that players choose quests from NPCs. Whatever quest is chosen will need to be completed to finish the challenge, so choose something doable. Otherwise, players will have to restart and land at a payphone to receive a new quest.

Edited by Gautham Balaji