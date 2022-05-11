Fortnite pistol is so over-powered, it makes people think you're cheating

Fortnite strives to make all its weapons valid. There's always a personal preference for players, but Epic Games tries to make each gun about as good as its counterparts.

Some users might like the Striker Burst Assault Rifle best, but the Ranger Assault Rifle or the MK-7 Assault Rifle are both supposed to be on par with it.

However, that doesn't always happen. Some weapons are just better than others. This is especially true with Exotics, though that's more by design. Exotic weapons can cost up to 600 gold bars, so they should be pretty good.

One particular Exotic is so good that many gamers think those who use it might be cheating. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite Shadow Tracker is ridiculously overpowered

The Shadow Tracker was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5. It's the Exotic version of the Suppressed Pistol, currently vaulted. It functions relatively the same, just with one key difference.

These are the stats for the Shadow Tracker:

DPS: 195.75

Damage: 29

Fire Rate: 6.75

Magazine Size: 16

Reload Time: 1.3s

The critical difference between it and the Suppressed Pistol is that the Shadow Tracker marks the location of the player it hits. If players land just one shot with this gun on their enemies, they can briefly know exactly where they are.

It doesn't highlight users' outlines like a shakedown but provides markers above their heads and lasts as long as a shakedown. This mark is present for all team members, so landing just one shot with the Shadow Tracker can be huge.

MamaLlama007 @MobileMamaLlama

•Shadow Tracker from Malfunctioning vending

•Storm Scout from the Foundation: 11 Eliminations

Resistance

Full Gameplay & Battlebus Victory Royale:

youtu.be/gRYhBNWQZHI

Chapter3Season2 The Foundation salutes The Munitions Expert!•Shadow Tracker from Malfunctioning vending•Storm Scout from the Foundation: 11 Eliminations

This is especially helpful in the Zero Build. Since there is no building, loopers usually opt for natural cover. It makes bushes very popular, but Fortnite gamers can see where enemies are even inside the bush with the Shadow Tracker.

As mentioned, this is an Exotic weapon, so it will cost quite a few bars. Buying these weapons is always a risk because users could die at any moment and lose the gun they've just paid for.

Either way, the Shadow Tracker can be purchased at Camp Cuddle. Here's the exact location on the map:

Location of the Shadow Tracker (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Three NPCs reside here, but only two sell the gun. Metal Team Leader and Cuddlepool at Camp Cuddle will provide the weapon for the relatively small price of 400 gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

