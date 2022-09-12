Fortnite attempts to break the world record for longest jump in-game

There's no shortage of records to break in Fortnite. From the furthest sniper knockdown to the longest solo win streak, there's a category for everything and anyone is welcome to try and break a few of them. Speaking of records, according to stats and the community, the longest jump in Fortnite is a record 96 meters.

Given that a player can only jump anywhere between five and ten meters on average, crossing the 50 meter mark itself seems next to impossible. A content creator by the name of Lane on YouTube, decided to take up the challenge and break the record for the longest jump in-game. Suffice it to say, things didn't go to plan.

Setting up the longest jump in Fortnite

Given that physics and gravity play an important role in-game, jumping beyond 96 meters in a normal match is no easy task. Thus, this challenge was set up in battle-lab. To start with, the YouTuber built a ramp high into the sky to maximize air time. However, that didn't go well.

Since falling from heights leads to instantly being eliminated, jumping from that high up is a death sentence and sure enough, he de-spawned upon landing. For the second attempt, he used a Frozen and Spicy Ice Cream Cone in conjunction with Grapple Gloves.

The frozen consumable gives an icy-feet effect, while the spicy one provides a speed boost. When used together, they grant the user a tremendous boost and can send them flying. Using the Grapple Glove as a single forward boost increases the player's speed further.

By combining all of these status bonuses, Lane claims to have cleared the 96 meter mark and broken the record for the longest jump in Fortnite.

However, according to the community, he didn't clear the mentioned distance and only managed to reach somewhere between the 84 to 91 meter mark.

To make matters worse, he didn't even jump during the process. As seen in the video, he slides off the ramp and hits the ground running. Since jumping is a whole different mechanic, the record is null and void for the most part. With that being said, it's not really possible to reach 100 meters using traditional jumps.

Is it possible to jump 100 meters in Fortnite?

Technically, this is possible, but here's why it's unlikely. Since distance is measured both vertically and horizontally in-game, being able to jump 100 meters would be more about perspective. For instance, it is very easy to cross the 100 meter mark by jumping off a sky-base. However, given the height, survival is not guaranteed.

On the other hand, trying to jump 100 meters in the traditional sense is far more difficult. Even if a player can set up a Crash Pad in the highest location on the map, there's a high probability that they will be unable to bounce off the item and clear 100 meters while staying alive.

Considering these limitations, breaking this record is tougher than most players think. While there are a lot of workarounds and shortcuts, none of them would qualify as jumping in the true sense. Nevertheless, it is entertaining to watch and Fortnite players will continue to challenge the insurmountable odds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi