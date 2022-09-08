Fortnite: How to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for 9 stories or more

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is in the final leg of its cycle, it continues to provide weekly challenges for players to gain more XP. Epic Games recently released what will likely be the last set of Seasonal Weekly quests this season. One of these challenges requires players to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for 9 stories or more.

While it may sound intimidating, players can easily complete this challenge by building a nine-storey-high structure and then deploying a Crash Pad. Players only need to perform this once and will be awarded 15000 XP once it's completed.

The latest installment of Fortnite's Seasonal Weekly Quest differs slightly from the usual pattern. The Weekly Quests generally offer seven different challenges, along with two replacement challenges. However, this time, players have only received five tasks with two replacement challenges. The XP reward for each quest remains the same.

Bouncing off in Fortnite can now fetch players 15000 XP

Fortnite's update v21.30 reintroduced the Crash Pad to the game. Ever since, players have received various challenges involving this particular item. Now that players face a similar task, they can complete it by following these easy steps:

Upon entering a match, players are free to land at any desired location. Although the challenge isn't location-specific, an unpopulated area is a better setting to complete it.

After landing, players need to find a Crash Pad. It is usually found in chests and floor loot.

Players will also need to harvest a substantial amount of material to build a nine-storey structure of their choice.

Once players have acquired all of this, they need to head to an open area, preferably away from crowded locations.

In that suitable location, players can now start building a structure nine stories high. The height of a single wall marks one level. Therefore, using nine walls on top of each other will create a structure nine stories high.

While players can construct any structure they wish to, building a ramp with at least nine levels is the easiest and fastest method. Additionally, it requires minimal material.

Once constructed, players need to go to the maximum height possible. (nine-stories or more)

After reaching this height, players need to deploy a Crash Pad where they are standing.

Upon deploying it and jumping onto it, the Crash Pad will send the player flying, after which they will fall to the ground safely.

Fortunately, this challenge is fairly easy and can be completed either in Fortnite's Battle Royale or Team Rumble mode. Furthermore, this challenge can be completed at any point in a match. However, completing it first opens up the opportunity for an additional challenge.

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner, players are patiently waiting for its arrival. The upcoming season is bound to bring new gameplay and fresh challenges. Players who are yet to reach level 100 in their Battle Pass can use these Weekly Quests as stepping stones and grind through the last few weeks of the season to claim the remaining items in the Battle Pass.

