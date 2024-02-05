Fortnite player breaks zipline to lay the perfect trap for opponents, community left amazed

Strategic ingenuity has continued to emerge as a defining factor in a player's success in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and a recent Reddit clip by u/NastieNugent showcased how players can secure eliminations by simply destroying a zipline. The moment has not only attracted the Fortnite community's attention but has also highlighted the unconventional and creative ways players can approach the game.

The clip features u/NastieNugent taking advantage of a recent bug in Chapter 5 Season 1, and using a simple yet effective method of exploiting a player's gameplay instinct, leaving the community astounded and questioning the newly discovered bug.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's effective zipline strategy

The Reddit clip showcases u/NastieNugent in the midst of a solo Zero Build match, contemplating a simple and clever strategy at the Hazy Hillside POI (Point of Interest). As they positioned themselves near the basement zipline, the player initiated their strategy and potentially turned a seemingly ordinary location into an unsuspecting trap for unsuspecting enemies.

Leveraging the newly discovered bug in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 that allows players to break certain ziplines, u/NastieNaugent shattered the Hazy Hillside basement zipline. With it destroyed and effectively disabled, the player took position atop a support beam and patiently awaited the perfect moment for an unsuspecting enemy to wander into their trap.

As u/NastieNugent waited, an unwitting enemy approached the building on a motorcycle and disembarked the vehicle to explore the building and potentially make a swift descent into the basement.

However, as the enemy player, clad in the Ember skin, reached the edge of the zipline, they unexpectedly plummeted down the shaft. u/NastieNugent's perfectly planned ambush swiftly eliminated the enemy and showcased unique and unexpected ways to outsmart opponents.

The Fortnite community witnessed u/NastieNugent's unconventional approach and reacted with a mix of applause and amusement. Members of the community flooded the comments of the Reddit post with humorous comments, with players imagining how the enemy player's perplexed realization as they descended the unexpectedly broken zipline shaft.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Some players even suggested that u/NastieNugent should have hit the enemy once so that the game counted it as an elimination, while others joked about how the enemy player should have looked before they lept into the zipline shaft.

In Fortnite's ever-evolving world and mechanics, innovation can define success, and u/NastieNugent's simple yet effective zipline trap can be seen as a perfect example of how strategic thinking and innovation can turn a simple scenario into a memorable elimination.

