"Shotguns are dumb this season": Fortnite community frustrated with the state of shotguns in Chapter 5 Season 1

In a Reddit clip posted by u/Duky2008, the Fortnite community was given a first-hand taste of the state of shotguns in a heated encounter in Chapter 5 Season 1. The clip showcased u/Duky2008's unfortunate incident with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun. It also highlighted a situation where the reliability of shotguns is coming into question in the current season.

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun has been a point of debate in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, with players mostly agreeing that the weapon is too powerful in its current state, especially in the Zero Build mode. However, u/Duky2008's clip showcased a whole new problem with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, leading them to state:

"Shotguns are dumb this season"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"Why didn't the first two hits register?" - u/Duky2008's new clip adds another layer to the Frenzy Auto Shotgun discussion in the Fortnite community

In the Reddit clip, u/Duky2008, clad in the Whiteout skin, can be seen approaching a close-quarters battle with an enemy adorned in the Fortnite Runway Racer skin, one of the many free skins in Chapter 5 Season 1. As both players found each other, u/Duky2008 unleashed a series of shots from their Frenzy Auto Shotgun to catch them by surprise and ensure their elimination.

However, u/Duky2008 was unpleasantly surprised when their first two shots, which clearly connected with the enemy's body, failed to register any damage to the enemy.

While u/Duky2008 continued shooting, the delay on the first two shots gave the Runway Racer-clad opponent the advantage they needed. The opponent initiated a shotgun 50-50 with u/Duky2008, which they ended up winning, leading to u/Duky2008's elimination.

The community's reactions to u/Duky2008's unfortunate incident with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun were swift and diverse. Many players expressed their frustrations with the inconsistencies of the shotguns in Chapter 5 Season 1, especially the Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

Some players recounted their own instances where the shotguns failed to register damaging hits to enemies and even fire. Some of the notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Duky2008 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Amid the many comments of frustration, some players delved into the reasons behind u/Duky2008's unusual experience with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

Some offered explanations related to factors like the enemy holding a Fortnite Ballistic Shield potentially playing a role in influencing the outcome. While the angles don't line up perfectly, players explained how it could be a latency issue causing the glitchy gameplay.

While shotguns and other weapons can be made more powerful with Fortnite's new Weapon Mods and Mod Benches, frustrating bugs like the one showcased in u/Duky2008's clip highlight the need for weapon optimization in the game.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!