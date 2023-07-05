Fortnite player brings Beer Pong to life in-game, and it's better than the real game

UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) has opened the door for endless possibilities in the Creative Mode. Ever since it was released, Creators have been taking advantage of it to create some extraordinary experiences. While most revolve around combat or obstacles courses or perhaps both, a few stand out from the crowd for being different.

Speaking of it, one Creator who goes by the name of d3v, has made something so unique that it has to be played to believe. Taking the simple concept of Beer Pong, the Creator has made a version that's unique to Fortnite and the community is absolutely loving it.

Even for those who have never played the game or do not understand how it has to be played, it doesn't take long to adjust and learn the rules.

Slurp Pong has captivated the Fortnite community and players are loving it

Slurp Pong as the Creator has dubbed the Fortnite Creative Map is a fun game for players to partake in. Although the XP Device is not yet active on this Map, the experience itself makes it worthwhile. While it can be tried on a Private server, playing it on a Public server is the ideal option unless you have your own four-player Squad.

That being said, the aim of the game is simple - using Ballers, players must swing/boost their way across the table and into a cup that's on the opposite end of their starting area. Although it takes a while to understand the controls, once learnt, that's when the fun begins.

There are a total of 10 cups filled with liquid into which the player must fall into whist in The Baller. The game is usually in a 2v2 format, and the first team to fall into all 10 cups wins. For those familiar with the real-life version of this game, being able to play it in Fortnite is nothing short of amusing.

The Slurp Pong Map even managed to catch the attention of Esports personality, Jake Lucky, who tweeted out about it. In the same thread, many users are asking professional players to play a round of Slurp Pong and upload the video to their respective channels. That being said, here's what a few users had to say about it:

While most of the users under the thread are excited to try out Slurp Pong, a few criticized the Creative Map. According to some users, the entire experience is a waste of time. However, in the grand scheme of things, UEFN was designed to allow Creators to make things that they felt were fun - and by all means, Slurp Pong does seem like a lot of fun.

Perhaps later iterations of this mini-game will be more fine-tuned, but for the moment, this is a fun reimagination of Beer Pong at its finest. Since players are free to set their own rules while playing with friends, there's a lot of replayability in this Creative Map. It's left to be seen what d3v adds next to this wholesome experience.

