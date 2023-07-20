Fortnite player brings Homelander & Black Noir from The Boys in-game, and its pure bliss

Fortnite has become a melting pot of crossovers and collaborations from all walks of life - Geralt of Rivia, Eren Yeager, and even superheroes from the DCU and MCU are present in-game. However, when it comes to modern day misfits, the community at large has been begging Epic Games for a collaboration with The Boys. Given how popular the show has become, everyone wants to cosplay as their favorite hero.

Recently, three characters from The Boys were added to Warzone 2 at the start of the new season. Suffice to say, the community was heartbroken as this meant that these IPs would not come to Fortnite anytime soon. Usually when a particular collaboration occurs in one game, the same is not executed in another. Thankfully, one leaker/data-miner came to the rescue in a huge way.

Homelander & Black Noir are now in Fortnite, unofficially that is

With an official collaboration being out of the question, leaker/data-miner ponyraee, took the initiative to port Homelander & Black Noir into the game. Although these Outfits are from Warzone 2, they fit perfectly into Fortnite. If one were to not know any better, these could be considered as official Outfits. That being said, while Black Noir looks a bit funky, Homelander looks perfect.

Then again, Outfits like Homelander are not unique per se. Given that other characters such as Superman and Black Adam have been featured in-game, seeing him float in the background is not something new. Nevertheless, the ports looks amazing despite the fact that they were not made for Fortnite. Here's what a few users had to say about the Outfits:

As seen from the comments, users are overwhelmed with this port. Given how popular The Boys has become, nothing less was to be expected. On that note, one has to wonder when Epic Games will get on the bandwagon and do a collaboration with them. The idea is truly fascinating and it would be a win-win situation for everyone. However, as things stand, this collaboration may never happen.

The Boys collaboration in Fortnite may never come to pass, here's why

A Person @NotNathan03 @ponyraee I would literally die if we got a boys collab in fn. I really can’t ever see it happening tho because of the content in the show (Ik we got “violent” collabs like John wick and transformers n stuff but those are still very tame compared to the boys)

Simply put, The Boys is not a PG-13 show. The content is violent, adult-themed to an extent, and filled with gore. While certain collaborations such as John Wick and Batman were also not PG-13, The Boys take things to new extremes. This is the main and only reason why a collaboration may not be possible even in the future.

While it can be argued that in-game Outfits have nothing to do with the show itself, since they are co-related, it may not be feasible. Then again, it's hard to tell how far Epic Games is willing to push the boundaries when it comes to collaborations. Maybe in years down the line, things like these will not matter, but for the time being, The Boys will not be coming to the metaverse anytime soon.

