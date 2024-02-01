Fortnite player cleverly uses EMP Stealth Camo for a Victory Royale, community left in awe

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced many innovative gameplay elements. One of the more recent additions to the game is the EMP Stealth Camo, which celebrates the release of Solid Snake in the Battle Pass. Through a recent Reddit clip, u/mrvolante showcased how to use the new Mythic item to its full potential.

The EMP Stealth Camo allows players to turn nearly invisible for a short duration of time when activated. When players exit it, the device sends out an EMP charge that inflicts shield damage on players and immobilized vehicles.

With all of these abilities packed into one item, u/mrvolante was able to use it to pull off one of the most creative plays of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's play with the EMP Stealth Clone

In a solo Fortnite Zero Build match during a top three scenario, u/mrvolante equipped their sniper rifle and were able to eliminate one of their enemies, leaving them in a 1v1 battle. As they continued to navigate the terrain, they spotted the last remaining opponent driving around in a Whiplash, setting the stage for their brilliant use of the EMP Stealth Camo.

The player activated the EMP Stealth Camo, and as the enemy was driving towards the invisible u/mrvolante, they were able to hop into the passenger seat of the Whiplash, completely unbeknownst to their opponent.

Then, u/mrvolante decided to execute their strategy as they exited out of the Stealth Camo's invisibility and sent out an EMP charge, damaging the player and immobilizing the Whiplash.

With the enemy incapacitated and defenseless due to the EMP charge, the two players engaged in a final duel. u/mrvolante was able to finish their opponent off with a barrage of shots from the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, securing them the Victory Royale.

The Fortnite community applauded the tactical play by u/mrvolante, with players expressing their appreciation for the Redditor's ability to utilize the EMP Stealth Camo so efficiently. Players lauded their tactical approach to the endgame while also appreciating their cosmetic choices with the tactical Mystique skin from Chapter 2 Season 4.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

The Fortnite community continues to demonstrate even more inventive plays and strategies. It's clear that the introduction of unique items like the EMP Stealth Camo and the Cardboard Box make Chapter 5 Season 1 a playground for experimentation.

