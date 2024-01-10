Fortnite player demonstrates how to counter the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade

A recent clip by u/Chrissyball19 on Reddit has shed light on their tactical brilliance when attempting to counter the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The Ballistic Shield has been one of the more contentious and formidable recent additions to the game. Players constantly face issues with enemies using the shield to hide behind it. The new clip by u/Chrissyball19 unveils some answers.

The Grapple Blade is the new mobility added to the game with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1. While its grappling ability is the highlight, players can also put its offensive capabilities to use against powerful items, allowing it to act as a counter to the Ballistic Shield, and u/Chrissyball19 showcases how to do just that.

u/Chrissyball19 perfectly showcases how players can counter the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the clip, u/Chrissyball19 found themselves in a 1v1 situation during a Zero Build match, where the game's building mechanics are disabled. The enemy player strategically decides to wield the Ballistic Shield, using it to deflect u/Chrissyball19's offensive tactics while retaliating with the Ballistic Shield's in-built pistol.

Undeterred by the enemy's shielded defense, u/Chrissyball19 equips the versatile Grapple Blade, which not only enables rapid mobility but also is a potential counter against the Ballistic Shield. With a calculated approach, u/Chrissybal19 is able to counter the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade, as swings from the latter lead to the enemy being stunned and left defenseless.

While the enemy tried to recover, the window of opportunity was wide open. u/Chrissyball19 eliminated the stunned opponent, securing their Victory Royale with ease and eliminating them with the Grapple Blade's all-encompassing swings.

The Fortnite community reacts to u/Chrissyball19's use of the Grapple Blade

The community expressed admiration for u/Chrrisyball 19's brilliance and lauded the player's ability to counter the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade. Some appreciated u/Chrissyball19 showcasing how to use the Grapple Blade against the Ballistic Shield, while others suggested that the enemy player was better off not using the shield in this instance.

Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/Chrissyball19 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Chrissyball19 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Chrissyball19 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Chrissyball19 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Chrissyball19 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite meta continues to evolve with the addition of new items, players can experiment and explore to discover innovative ways to secure victories. u/Chrissyball19's showcase of countering the Ballistic Shield using a Grapple Blade highlights the game's dynamic nature.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!