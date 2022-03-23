Fortnite player discovers how to fly using Tanks in Chapter 3 Season 2

With everything that is new, there had to be a few glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This time, popular YouTuber "Glitchking" GKI has figured out how to fly using tanks.

The departure of the Spider-Man Web-Shooter was deeply upsetting for most fans. The swinging mechanics made Chapter 3 Season 1 extremely fun to play, and its absence has been felt in the new season.

Although not identical, fans can now try to relive the experience of being airborne by flying in tanks. Also, doing this glitch isn't very complicated, and players can launch themselves off the island in one simple step.

Step-by-step guide to flying in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 using Tanks

Aidan 'Zirene' Moon @Zirene Just watched a Fortnite stream for the first time in 4 years, and I just saw Sasuke drive a tank ontop of Ariana Grande while Jinx watched... this is a fever dream Just watched a Fortnite stream for the first time in 4 years, and I just saw Sasuke drive a tank ontop of Ariana Grande while Jinx watched... this is a fever dream

Tanks were introduced in the new season as Dr. Slone, and the IO successfully drilled through to the flipside. In the battle that ensued, blimps, helicopters, and tanks will play a significant role. This meant that players could now run around the island crushing people or firing explosives at them.

Wreaking havoc around the island isn't the only thing tanks are good for. Every once in a while, players can also use them to have some fun, especially now that a new glitch involving tanks in Fortnite has surfaced.

Shark attacking Fortnite tank (Image via GKI/YT)

To make the glitch happen, players only need to get a shark to attack them. One can replicate the following steps to make the glitch happen:

Go to a water body that has a shark. Shoot at the shark from inside the tank. Make the shark bite the tank. Enjoy your flight through Artemis.

Players can also fire tanks while they are in the air. Therefore, one can expect to see some nasty trick shots as a player eliminates an enemy while flying away.

Can you get banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 for flying in tanks?

Glitches are usually not recommended as players can be punished for using them. However, there still haven't been any reports of players getting banned for flying in tanks. However, this doesn't mean the glitch is entirely safe.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 1 tank vs 100 players in Fortnite 1 tank vs 100 players in Fortnite https://t.co/2D9FDERAzr

Since sharks launch players really far away, if someone does this glitch late in the game, it might make it difficult to return to the storm circle in time. Clearly, this glitch is a recipe for disaster. However, it is certainly a hilarious way to fly before the Choppas make their way into the game.

Edited by R. Elahi