Fortnite player discovers a game-breaking method to heal while knocked out

Fortnite secretly holds a few loopholes in its Battle Royale mode that some have discovered, especially while playing in duos, trios, and squads. Many know that a downed player can ride zip lines and do other actions while crawling around, but an absolutely broken method of healing may allow a player to linger far longer than they should.

There are plenty of methods to heal for actively participating players in the form of consumables and interactable items across the map. However, it seems that Epic Games forgot to patch over a possible glitch.

Mending Machine offers downed Fortnite players a longer game

While downed, a Fortnite player has the option to slowly move across the ground or can be carried by a teammate. But they can also interact with a Mending Machine.

Crawl up to the Mending Machine and select the 'Patch Up' option, which instantly heals the player by a small amount.

If a player has enough Gold Bars, they can keep themselves alive for as long as it takes while their teammates fight off enemies and prepare defenses. Downed players are vulnerable and can be picked off easily, so take an abundance of caution.

Usually, a downed player's health pool ticks away until they bleed out. With this trick, they can stay in the fight, making this an almost unfair advantage if a team can find a safe spot for their downed member.

Here's an updated look at the Mending Machine locations for eager Fortnite teams wanting to test this healing method out. Mending Machines have become a crucial part of the game. If Epic Games decides to leave the glitch in, they will serve an even bigger purpose in team modes.

A good way to practice this in safety is to have one team member down themselves near a Mending Machine so they can crawl up to it and try to purchase the 'Patch Up' option.

This incredible loophole may not stay on for much longer as Epic Games tries to keep Fortnite as balanced as possible, so be sure to try this method out soon.

