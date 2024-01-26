Fortnite player eliminates a squad of Peter Griffins, clutches Victory Royale with ease

In a new clip from a thrilling Chapter 5 Season 1 match, a Fortnite player had the daunting task of carrying their entire squad to victory after all their teammates were eliminated. Despite the odds being stacked against them, the player, u/DasLooney, was undeterred and managed to conquer a squad of adversaries all clad in the newly released Peter Griffin skin from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

The Reddit clip began with u/DasLooney inflicting precise damage on a distant Peter Griffin using the recently buffed Hyper SMG. After significantly damaging the enemy, u/DasLooney rushed them and took them out with an SMG, setting the stage for a classic clutch.

Redditor carries out a skillful clutch against a squad of Peter Griffins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

After eliminating one Peter Griffin-clad enemy with the Hyper SMG, the player was able to quickly secure yet another elimination on a second Peter Griffin enemy with the devastating Frenzy Auto Shotgun. u/DasLooney was able to adapt to the situation and handle different weapons when necessary.

With the two Peter Griffins down, the situation turned into a 1v1 scenario and saw u/DasLooney facing off against a player in the Chaos Agent skin. While the Chaos Agent-clad enemy tried to protect themselves with the Ballistic Shield, u/DasLooney was able to circumvent the shield's defenses and tactically eliminate the last remaining enemy, securing the Victory Royale in Fortnite.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's strategic play

The community was left in awe when they witnessed u/DasLooney's remarkable clutch, and many Redditors expressed their admiration for the player's strategic prowess. Some even complimented how u/DasLooney was able to clutch the situation, especially when he navigated around the Chaos Agent player's Ballistic Shield defense in Fortnite.

However, other players questioned the enemies u/DasLooney was up against, with the enemy team's performance raising eyebrows. This led to speculation about the skill level of the opposing squad, especially since they were making poor choices, such as using a shotgun from a distance where it wouldn't be effective and not building to protect themselves during the encounter.

Some wondered if the enemy squad of Peter Griffins in Fortnite comprised real human players or AI-controlled bots.

Here are a few notable reactions from the community:

The clip captured an epic clutch by u/DasLooney and highlighted how players can manage to carry out execute strategies and jaw-dropping plays in the game, even when the odds are stacked against them.

