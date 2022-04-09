Fortnite player ends a sweat without building a single structure, finds a new breakthrough

Rather than having to build over obstacles or block incoming fire, Fortnite players can now sprint, slide, or parkour their way out of danger. These movement types have opened up numerous tactical options for the average player. Given how fluidly they interact with each other, defending oneself has never been easier.

While these new features help players avoid 'sweats', they can at times be used offensively as well. Players can launch flank attacks, get into cover with ease, and even climb enemy 'builds', denying them high ground and any advantages that come with it.

This article will talk about one such player who did exactly that.

New movement mechanics render builds useful in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In the world of Fortnite, facing a sweat in battle is bound to end badly for the average player. Given their tendency to overbuild, most players are left confused and unable to mount an effective counter-attack. This has been the norm for a while now.

However, with the new game mechanics, things are starting to change. A video posted by Reddit user FroJoe-Baggins showcases how he managed to overcome a sweaty opponent without building.

Soon after spotting the enemy, he opened fire, in response to which the opponent begins to build in hopes of taking the high ground.

As with all high ground strategies, opponents try to get superior shooting angles and pin their prey in place. Unfortunately, the 'sweaty' player forgot to take into account the new movement mechanics. Rather than initiate a build-fight, FroJoe-Baggins casually made his way around the build and flanked the enemy.

He avoided attempting piece-control, and instead charged for the enemy. Upon realizing their folly, the enemy started constructing vertically. Thanks to the mantle mechanics, FroJoe-Baggins climbed the tower with ease and opened fire again with the Drum Shotgun.

After climbing up one more floor, he fixed his sights on his opponent and sprayed them with the Drum Shotgun, securing an easy kill. While this may not seem like something spectacular, pulling off a move like this before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 would be next to impossible.

Here's what the community has to say about the video:

Have the new movement mechanics really made a huge difference in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

According to the community, the answer is a resounding yes. With the ability to move faster, it's difficult to get boxed up by the average builder.

As showcased in the video above, even securing high ground is difficult, thanks to climbing mechanics. The new movement mechanics really help.

However, according to a few users, this may be more of a placebo than anything else. While FroJoe Baggins did indeed secure a kill with ease, some players suggested that this wouldn't be the case in a competitive match.

At present, it's difficult to know if the new movement mechanics will give players a tactical edge over building. With building mechanics being added back just a few days ago, understanding what the meta is will take some time.

