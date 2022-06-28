Fortnite player explains why turning off cross-play is the best thing you can do

Fortnite has maintained its user-centric approach since its launch. Players have been the cynosure of every major development in the game. The developers take into account the title's diverse demographics for every update or addition they roll out.

Fortnite's cross-play feature is a clumination of this approach. Introduced in the early seasons of Chapter 1, the cross-play feature allows players across different consoles and machines to play together. This feature also impedes any single console's monopoly.

While the cross-play feature enables players to enter match-making with other players irrespective of their machines, it is not a compulsion. Players have the liberty to turn it off and enter a match with players on a similar machine. Each cross-play toggle setting has its own merits and demerits.

Benefits of turning cross-play off in Fortnite

Fortnite enjoys a fluorishing community that harbours lively debates and discussions. Players often turn to online forums to get ideas and suggestions pertaining to any aspect of the game. One such player took to Reddit to share his experience of toggling the cross-play feature off.

Reddit user u/engineeraorborne posted about the difference they felt after switching off cross-play. The user saw an immediate improvement in their gameplay. Though they did not win the game, they did take out 11 players before getting shot down by a sniper.

The user claims that they are neither a pro nor a newbie, instead they is somewhere in-between. This one particular game has impacted them so much that they now yearn for a console-only match-making that would be exclusive to console players, irrespective of their console.

Many Fortnite players maintain that players on PC have an advantage over the console. A plethora of players on the Post's comment board align with this idea. Players also singled out the long queue time while match-making in the console-only lobby. The number of bots in the lobby is also a concern.

SBMM does not have a lot of fans

Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) was not well received by the community. Players believe that SBMM hinders quality gameplay experience. The general idea that percolates from reviewing the comments is that console players are divided in their opinion about playing with PC players.

While the majority maintain that PC players disrupt gameplay, SBMM's solution of populating lobby with bots isn't great either. In the end, it is the console players who suffer. Despite all this, one player in the comments empirically proved that the reason for this disruption isn't PC players. Instead, it is the low-skilled players who disable the cross-play feature to prevent matches against PC players.

While it is almost impossible to satisfy each and every player, Epic does its best to come close to it. Ultimately, what takes precedence is the player's discretion to toggle the cross-play either on or off.

