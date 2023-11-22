Fortnite player finds 'invisible death trap' in-game, Fatal Fields lives up to its name

Fortnite's return to the OG Chapter 1 map in Chapter 4 Season 5 invoked a sense of nostalgia among players, with Fatal Fields being one of the many POIs making a triumphant return to the game. Amidst the joy of revisiting iconic locations, a sinister surprise awaited some players, located in the familiar landscape of Fatal Fields.

A mysterious 'invisible death trap' has been discovered here, and is causing players to meet their untimely demise when crossing a seemingly innocuous and innocent patch of grass. As the Fortnite community grapples with the unexpected and unusual challenge, Fatal Fields has truly lived up to its ominous name.

New invisible death trap in Fortnite catches players off guard

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games unveiled a nostalgic treat for the community in the form of the return of the OG Chapter 1 map. Old locations that were once thought lost to the sands of time resurfaced in the new season to the delight of players eager to relive the early days. Among these cherished sites was Fatal Fields, the farm-based location known for its ample resources and rural charm.

However, it turns out that Fatal Fields has quickly turned from a haven for resources to a dangerous zone for unsuspecting players. Recent reports from the Fortnite community suggest a bizarre phenomenon that causes players to instantly die after walking over a specific area of grass. Players have been left bewildered and amused as their in-game characters succumbed to this unseen trap.

The invisible death trap in Fatal Fields is not an isolated incident

As word spread about the invisible death trap in Fatal Fields, other members of the Fortnite community have come forward with clips of their own, with players meeting their demise on this seemingly harmless patch of grass. The leading speculation among the community is that the death trap is a glitch and is due to the Chapter 1 map's death barriers not functioning properly.

Epic Games has yet to issue a statement regarding this issue. While the players are understandably frustrated because of this issue, they should not worry too heavily as the developers are fairly quick to fix such issues with gameplay. It is important for players to report this issue if they come across it as it assists Epic Games in providing a fix for it.

While the return of the Chapter 1 map in Chapter 4 Season 5 has brought with an undeniable wave of excitement and nostalgia for players, the discovery of an invisible death trap in Fatal Fields adds an unexpected and unusual layer of challenge to the gameplay. As the community eagerly awaits an acknowledgement of the issue from the developers, it is important for players to stay vigilant and alert when making their way through Fatal Fields.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!