Fortnite player gets eliminated by fake Vengeance Jones, community left in splits

In Fortnite's dynamic and unpredictable landscape, players constantly come up with strategies and tricks to outsmart their opponents and secure the win. In a recent Reddit by u/Subject_Beat_9231, the community witnessed an unexpected yet hilarious turn of events involving a fake Vengeance Jones NPC (Non-Playable Character) and an unsuspecting player.

The Vengeance Jones NPC found near Pleasant Piazza in the Underground Railroad area of the Chapter 5 map is one of the many new useful NPCs added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1. While players can usually acquire a prop disguise and Cluster Clingers from Vengeance Jones, u/Subject_Beat_9231 was in for an entirely different surprise offering from the "NPC".

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's encounter with fake Vengeance Jones NPC

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the Reddit clip, u/Subject_Beat_9231 can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Penny skin from Save The World. As they were navigating through the landscape in a vehicle, they found themselves near the Pleasant Piazza POI and made their way to the building that houses a zipline to the basement. Little did they know this routine journey would end up taking a tricky twist.

Exploring the area further, the player made their way to the zipline to access the Underground Railroad area, potentially hoping to get their hands on the powerful and valuable loot from the weapon crates in the area. As the player approached the Underground Railroad, where players can usually encounter the Vengeance Jones NPC and avail his services, they were met with an unpleasantly surprising twist.

In a clever play, an enemy player had eliminated the real Vengeance Jones NPC and disguised themselves in his place to catch unsuspecting enemies off guard. In the blink of an eye, the impostor NPC eliminated u/Subject_Beat_9231 and celebrated with the Surfin' Bird emote.

The Fortnite community was left in stitches upon witnessing the comical encounter captured by u/Subject_Beat_9231, with players appreciating the impostor's ingenious strategy. However, other players highlighted how the game's rendering capabilities on platforms like Nintendo Switch and PS4 often result in characters appearing as the default Ramirez skin, showcasing a potential counter to such plays. Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

Comment byu/Subject_Beat_9231 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Subject_Beat_9231 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Subject_Beat_9231 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Subject_Beat_9231 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Subject_Beat_9231 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community finds joy and amusement in u/Subject_Beat_9231's encounter with the fake Vengeance Jones, the moment highlights how players need to be constantly aware of their surroundings during matches. In the intense Battle Royale landscape, strategy and creativity go hand in hand, with danger potentially lurking around the corner.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!