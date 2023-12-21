Fortnite player tries to interact with Vengeance Jones, regrets it immediately

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a plethora of new elements, including a fresh set of NPCs (non-playable characters) scattered across the map. While these NPCs often provide valuable items or resources, players must be cautious, as their actions can sometimes lead to surprising and unexpected consequences, as seen in a recent clip posted by u/Doctorlector44.

The clip showcases witness u/Doctorlector44's hilarious encounter with the Vengeance Jones NPC, one of the many new NPCs added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1, resulting in a regrettable and unexpected outcome for the player.

Fortnite player has an unfortunate encounter at the Underground Railroad

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Underground Railroad, acting as the base of operations for the Underground led by Vengeance Jones, has become a hotspot for players in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The location not only offers bountiful treasures but also houses the Vengeance Jones NPC.

In the Reddit post, u/Doctorlector44 can be seen with low health, approaching Vengeance Jones and seeking some form of healing as the NPCs give out random items to players for interacting with them. As they stand in front of Vengeance Jones, expecting a friendly interaction, Vengeance Jones humorously swings his pickaxe at u/Doctorlector44.

The unexpected pickaxe swing clearly caught u/Doctorlector44 off guard, and with the pickaxe dealing 20 damage, the player, at 13 Health, ends up meeting an untimely demise. This twist to the encounter adds an element of humor to NPC interactions in Fortnite, showcasing their unpredictable nature and behaviors.

NPCS in Chapter 5 Season 1 all exhibit predefined behaviors, and from what is seen in the Reddit clip, players must approach these encounters with caution. While most NPCs offer services or items, others may have less predictable reactions to players approaching them. In this instance, the pickaxe swing from Vengeance Jones proves that not all NPC interactions lead to favorable outcomes.

The community reacts to Vengeance Jones' deadly pickaxe swing

The community found amusement in u/Doctorlector44's surprising encounter with Vengeance Jones, showcasing how such incidents contribute to the game's dynamic nature. Some players jokingly blamed the situation on u/Doctorlector44, alluding to the ongoing Peely storyline. In contrast, others made fun of Vengeance Jones' behavior after eliminating the player, finding humor in his waddling.

Listed below are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

Comment byu/Doctorlector44 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Doctorlector44 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Doctorlector44 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Doctorlector44 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Doctorlector44 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As players continue to explore the Chapter 5 map and interact with different NPCs, this particular encounter with Vengeance Jones serves as a lighthearted reminder to approach the in-game NPCs with a mix of caution and curiosity.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!