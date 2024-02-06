Fortnite player manages to take on invisible opponent, community left confused

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, every match presents players with new challenges and surprises. In a recent Reddit clip by u/speedyyyyy, the player found themselves in a perplexing situation, leaving the community scratching their heads.

The clip features u/speedyyyyy in the middle of a match, vying for control over the vault when they realized they were not facing a normal enemy and it was no usual Fortnite encounter.

This article explores the bizarre encounter showcased by u/speedyyyyy in the Reddit clip, with the stage for this unconventional battle being the Lavish Lair vault in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's encounter with an invisible enemy

The battle, taking place in a solo Zero Build match, saw u/speedyyyyy donning the Jolly Jammer skin and preparing to face the enemy in the vault. As the player wondered why they could hear footsteps and see the visual indicators for enemy footsteps but not see the enemy, they realized their opponent had seemingly acquired the uncanny ability of invisibility.

Despite the unseen presence, the enemy player could wield weapons and engage in combat, posing a formidable and unique challenge to u/speedyyyyy. However, undeterred by the invisible foe, the player maintained their composure and started unloading bullets towards the opponent, who was trying to use the Ballistic Shield to protect themselves from any and all damage.

Through sheer determination and luck, u/speedyyyyy was able to land some shots on the opponent, inflicting some damage. Recognizing the opportunity presented by the enemy's visible damage numbers, the player boldly rushed the enemy. Equipping themselves with the mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun, the player unleashed a barrage of shots, penetrating the enemy's Ballistic Shield defense and eliminating them, punctuating their victory with the Laugh It Up emote.

The Fortnite community blew up with discussion after witnessing the baffling encounter captured by u/speedyyyyy in the Reddit clip, with players expressing how this was an instance where the Laugh It Up emote was justified.

While some players suggested the possibility of the enemy using the new Mythic EMP Stealth Camo, others argued that the item's mechanics wouldn't allow the enemy to wield weapons.

Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

Comment byu/speedyyyyy from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/speedyyyyy from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/speedyyyyy from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/speedyyyyy from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/speedyyyyy from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

u/speedyyyyy's encounter with an invisible foe highlights the game's ever-evolving landscape and its ability to surprise its player base with new surprises. While it's not clear if the enemy was exploiting the invisibility, it made for a fun Chapter 5 Season 1 moment regardless.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!