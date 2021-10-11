Fortnite player reaches level 600 in Chapter 2 Season 8, plans to hit level 1000 before season end

Leveling up during the initial days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was an absolute nightmare. Loopers who played for the sole purpose of leveling up to unlock Battle Pass rewards were left high and dry.

With the XP system in disarray, and Punchcards not packing a punch, players began leveling up by grinding the Impostors LTM and staying AFK in creative mode. While the latter has been around for a while, Impostors was introduced come last season's end and granted high XP per round.

Using this approach to rapidly leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a player, LootStationYT, began leveling up quickly; perhaps too fast for Epic Games, as no sooner did the story go viral the Impostor LTM was nerfed.

Following the series of events that unfolded after the backlash, LootStationYT is currently at level 600 and steadily climbing. It's just one month into the new season, and it would seem that reaching the 1,000 mark is going to happen soon.

However, not everyone is happy about it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It seems possible that we might see the first legitimate Level 1000 this season, as @YTRAGESREVENGE is level 700 and @LootStationYT is ~level 600.After level 1,000 the XP to the next level entirely breaks, and makes every action either level you up or do nothing at all. It seems possible that we might see the first legitimate Level 1000 this season, as @YTRAGESREVENGE is level 700 and @LootStationYT is ~level 600.After level 1,000 the XP to the next level entirely breaks, and makes every action either level you up or do nothing at all. https://t.co/Uj7VlwJceS

LootStationYT reaches level 600 in less than a month in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8; opinions are divided

LootStationYT, YTRAGESREVENGE, and a few others are grinding their way to becoming the first to reach level 1,000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Judging by rough estimates, most of them should reach their goal by the beginning of this season's end or perhaps even sooner.

Although level 200 is the maximum to unlock rewards and cosmetics, reaching level 1,000 has its charm. In their own way, these few trailblazers are perhaps the biggest fans of the game in the world.

BANANA BOI (season 7v2 edition) @bananatheboi @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT They should give to whoever reaches level 1000 first some sort of a reward like having their name in a place of the map like how bugha had when he won the wc @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT They should give to whoever reaches level 1000 first some sort of a reward like having their name in a place of the map like how bugha had when he won the wc

Some loopers are even suggesting that Epic should reward them with something special for their effort. While this likely won't be the case, it would be nice to get the recognition they deserve.

On the other hand, some believe that these players attempting to reach level 1,000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 should stop grinding as it makes no sense. Many think that this sets a bad example for children, and they may attempt the same, which could lead to "Fortnite Addiction".

One user wrote:

"That's actually sad, like you have to dedicate most of your day to grinding XP. Imagine playing Fortnite for 12 hours a day, every day. I like the game too but that's unhealthy and might be an obsession. Dudes need help."

Here's what a few players had to say about the situation:

I_-AM_NEMO @wattgeme @AndrewHatesTwit @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT Pls JUST BE NICE let people live there life some people like going out taking drugs drinking some people like to stay home and grind and do what makes them happy it’s 2021 pls stop judging people for what they like doing @AndrewHatesTwit @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT Pls JUST BE NICE let people live there life some people like going out taking drugs drinking some people like to stay home and grind and do what makes them happy it’s 2021 pls stop judging people for what they like doing

icey ( pinned ) @1c3ys

When was the last time you washed your self?

When wasthe last time you went out side?

When was the last time you went and did stuff with your life? @YTRAGESREVENGE 3 questionsWhen was the last time you washed your self?When wasthe last time you went out side?When was the last time you went and did stuff with your life? @YTRAGESREVENGE 3 questions

When was the last time you washed your self?

When wasthe last time you went out side?

When was the last time you went and did stuff with your life?

Swag Fish🍅🤌 @SwagFish03 @iFireMonkey I think I'd just leave if I saw someone that's level 1000 in the kill feed. More intimidating than the FNCS pickaxe lmaoThey better not be on anonymous mode, or at least have the setting that shows your level in the kill feed on @iFireMonkey I think I'd just leave if I saw someone that's level 1000 in the kill feed. More intimidating than the FNCS pickaxe lmaoThey better not be on anonymous mode, or at least have the setting that shows your level in the kill feed on

Dreadlight @Tomb_Deathwing @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT Is amazing all the comments about asking how they can do it? It is quite simple, "Grinders" are like this in everything, not matter the game. Unlike many I applaud there commitment. @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT Is amazing all the comments about asking how they can do it? It is quite simple, "Grinders" are like this in everything, not matter the game. Unlike many I applaud there commitment.

DarkerElf // Free Palestine 🇵🇸 // 🇵🇰 @Darker3lf @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT How do you even play for this long without getting bored? And I don't know anyone who has such loyal friends that they will literally agree on playing with you 24/7. This is so shitty. Do they even do something other then playing Fortnite the entire day? @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT How do you even play for this long without getting bored? And I don't know anyone who has such loyal friends that they will literally agree on playing with you 24/7. This is so shitty. Do they even do something other then playing Fortnite the entire day?

𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖚𝖌𝖆𝖓 Ω @makugan99

Congrats on reaching level 700 though, fellow season 1 battle buss banner owner.

I'll be adding you in case if you ever wanna play one day... @YTRAGESREVENGE There is a good chance that you will able to reach level 1000.Congrats on reaching level 700 though, fellow season 1 battle buss banner owner.I'll be adding you in case if you ever wanna play one day... @YTRAGESREVENGE There is a good chance that you will able to reach level 1000.

Congrats on reaching level 700 though, fellow season 1 battle buss banner owner.

I'll be adding you in case if you ever wanna play one day...

-The Nightmare Feeling- @Shurado6 @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT I don't know if this is sad or pathetic, cause even with exploits and glitches you have to spend a lot of time in the game to do this, one day this man is gonna regret all the time he lost doing this pointless shit @iFireMonkey @YTRAGESREVENGE @LootStationYT I don't know if this is sad or pathetic, cause even with exploits and glitches you have to spend a lot of time in the game to do this, one day this man is gonna regret all the time he lost doing this pointless shit

Although opinions within the community are divided, one thing is sure: LootStationYT and others will not slow down anytime soon.

Given that they are using legal methods to level up in-game, Epic will not be able to stop them either. Hopefully, in the end, something good comes from all the effort being put into this endeavor.

