Fortnite player reaches level 600 in Chapter 2 Season 8, plans to hit level 1000 before season end

Leveling up during the initial days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was an absolute nightmare. Loopers who played for the sole purpose of leveling up to unlock Battle Pass rewards were left high and dry.
With the XP system in disarray, and Punchcards not packing a punch, players began leveling up by grinding the Impostors LTM and staying AFK in creative mode. While the latter has been around for a while, Impostors was introduced come last season's end and granted high XP per round.
Using this approach to rapidly leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a player, LootStationYT, began leveling up quickly; perhaps too fast for Epic Games, as no sooner did the story go viral the Impostor LTM was nerfed.
Following the series of events that unfolded after the backlash, LootStationYT is currently at level 600 and steadily climbing. It's just one month into the new season, and it would seem that reaching the 1,000 mark is going to happen soon.
However, not everyone is happy about it.
LootStationYT reaches level 600 in less than a month in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8; opinions are divided
LootStationYT, YTRAGESREVENGE, and a few others are grinding their way to becoming the first to reach level 1,000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Judging by rough estimates, most of them should reach their goal by the beginning of this season's end or perhaps even sooner.
Although level 200 is the maximum to unlock rewards and cosmetics, reaching level 1,000 has its charm. In their own way, these few trailblazers are perhaps the biggest fans of the game in the world.
Some loopers are even suggesting that Epic should reward them with something special for their effort. While this likely won't be the case, it would be nice to get the recognition they deserve.
On the other hand, some believe that these players attempting to reach level 1,000 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 should stop grinding as it makes no sense. Many think that this sets a bad example for children, and they may attempt the same, which could lead to "Fortnite Addiction".
One user wrote:
"That's actually sad, like you have to dedicate most of your day to grinding XP. Imagine playing Fortnite for 12 hours a day, every day. I like the game too but that's unhealthy and might be an obsession. Dudes need help."
Here's what a few players had to say about the situation:
Also Read
Although opinions within the community are divided, one thing is sure: LootStationYT and others will not slow down anytime soon.
Given that they are using legal methods to level up in-game, Epic will not be able to stop them either. Hopefully, in the end, something good comes from all the effort being put into this endeavor.
Q. Will they reach level 1,000?
Hard to say.
Yes!