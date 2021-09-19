15-year old hospitalized for two months after Fortnite addiction takes over

Although Fortnite addiction is not a real thing per se, playing for long hours does have negative effects on many individuals worldwide. Given the hype that surrounds the game, a lot of children and adults included don't know when to stop playing, which at times can be a bad thing.

Now, while many content creators grind the game day and night, the reasons are not so much related to "addiction", as they are to generating income from content, setting records, or trying to discover everything new about the game.

However, for younger audiences, especially teenagers, "Fortnite addiction" can be harmful if not controlled or identified in time. Such is the case of a 15-year old boy who was hospitalized for two months directly as a result of getting addicted to Fortnite.

Fortnite addiction takes hold of 15 year old boy; hospitalized for two months for "detoxification"

A 15 year old boy was admitted to a hospital for two months to treat his Fortnite addiction. According to the "Revista de Psiquiatría Infanto-Juvenil" (Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry), the teenager had developed a behavioral addiction to Fortnite.

Based on reports, the teenager began to isolate himself at home and refused to interact with others. Eventually, the boy lost interest in his surroundings, which urged research looking into the matter to hospitalize him.

RM News @MamedovRajab In Spain, a 15-year-old was hospitalized for his addiction to online Fortnite. The boy did not leave the house, avoided communication, did not show interest in what was happening around him, he had a sleep disorder, he did not care about personal hygiene. In Spain, a 15-year-old was hospitalized for his addiction to online Fortnite. The boy did not leave the house, avoided communication, did not show interest in what was happening around him, he had a sleep disorder, he did not care about personal hygiene. https://t.co/H5I0l63mAc

Thankfully there is a silver lining to the story here, as the young boy did recover from the addiction with the help of therapy. Furthermore, the study showcased that gaming was not the problem in itself; on the contrary, it can be beneficial.

Based on the data gathered from the research, games can be socially and educationally beneficial when used 'properly', rather than causing harm and distress. However, that's not how the community views the situation.

What does the community think about Fortnite addiction?

Well, although the matter was reported as a minor hospitalization case, most of the Fortnite community on Twitter considers the problem to be a joke, or an inconvenience at the most.

Given that the term "gaming addiction" was replaced by "Fortnite addition" to sensationalize the news, Epic Games has been the talk of the town following the lawsuit. The casual response displayed by the community is understandable to an extent.

A netizen further elaborates on the problem in a series of tweets:

⭐🌌 NightFrenzy 🌌⭐ (VOICING SOOGA) @nightfrenzyart Article headline: TEEN IS HOSPITALIZED DUE TO A SEVERE VIDEOGAME ADDICTION



⭐🌌 NightFrenzy 🌌⭐ (VOICING SOOGA) @nightfrenzyart Of course playing videogames for long periods of time is bad, but saying it's a simple addiction more than a coping mechanism for a trauma just causes people (specially adults) to think videogames are really addictive to minors and prohibit their children to play any videogame Of course playing videogames for long periods of time is bad, but saying it's a simple addiction more than a coping mechanism for a trauma just causes people (specially adults) to think videogames are really addictive to minors and prohibit their children to play any videogame

⭐🌌 NightFrenzy 🌌⭐ (VOICING SOOGA) @nightfrenzyart Also I wonder what was in the parents' minds when they see their kid is going through a really bad phase and they just let him alone playing videogames all day until an unhealthy point, and not give him emotional support before, I guess shaming videogames and teenagers is easier Also I wonder what was in the parents' minds when they see their kid is going through a really bad phase and they just let him alone playing videogames all day until an unhealthy point, and not give him emotional support before, I guess shaming videogames and teenagers is easier

Given that the word "addiction" is being used as a placeholder for the term "coping mechanism," it is somewhat inaccurate. While playing Fortnite or any game for long hours is bad for health, to specifically target one game and flag it as an addiction based on one study, and coining the term "Fortnite addiction" is rather unfair.

