Fortnite player reanimates how healing works, and the details will blow your mind

Fortnite has had a relatively standard healing animation for a long time now. It wasn't always the one that currently plays, but that one has been there for several seasons. Players take out the medkit or bandages and begin wrapping themselves up with it for the duration of the time needed to heal.

It's a fine animation, and while it doesn't add too much to the game, it does make the 10 seconds needed for a medkit use a lot more bearable. However, one Fortnite player decided to reanimate the entire thing, and the result was incredible. Check it out below.

Fortnite YouTuber recreates healing animation to incredible effect

In the clip, "What happens inside the Fortnite MEDKIT | Fanmade Fortnite Animation" by YouTuber Invy, two players are fighting each other when a third party joins in. That third party is then shot with a hand cannon and requires medical attention. This kicks off an incredibly reanimated healing process.

The player whips out a medkit, as many gamers do when they need to heal. She opens it up and sees just how detailed the entire thing is. Inside, viewers are treated to a look at how the healing items, mainly potions, are made.

A potion, presumably a version of the mini shield potion, is produced and all the details are present, even down to the shaving of the cork. The player then takes the finished shield and applies it to their wound.

Inside this medkit is an infinite bandage dimension, where bandages are floating and waiting to be picked up and used. A helpful hand grabs one and brings it back out for use through their portal while the main character fumbles around for one.

Infinite Bandage Dimension (Image via INVY on YouTube)

She then applies the bandage and completes the healing process. Unbeknownst to her, the other two Fortnite players have also resorted to healing and utilizing the Infinite Bandage Dimension, with hilarious results.

It's a wonderful and fun animation, but it would have to be dramatically shortened to be of use in-game. With all the details and fun nods, the entire healing process took this character a minute instead of 10 seconds.

However, it's such a great animation that it would be a surprise if Epic Games didn't at least consider using parts of it for future animation updates. They've already reanimated healing once so as technology and gaming progresses, they'll probably do it again.

Edited by R. Elahi