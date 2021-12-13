Why using Medkits is outdated in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Medkits have been in Fortnite since time immemorial, and the heals they offer have often been decision makers in long-drawn battles. However, that may all change very soon.

With the introduction of numerous healing items in Fortnite Chapter 3, the usefulness of the humble Medkit is starting to fade. Players are finding better and faster alternatives.

The tent may become the best healing item in Fortnite Chapter 3

The tent has become the most popular utility item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It's unclear what the ideation behind the item was, but the community can't get enough of it. It has multiple features and players can easily acquire them in-game.

One of the salient features of this item is its ability to allow players to heal. Although the rate is slower than other items, it can be used an unlimited number times. The item is even broken to an extent as it can be used in the storm with impunity.

Aside from using the tent to heal, players can even store their weapons in for later use. This is rather useful as weapons stored will be carried over from match to match.

To put it into perspective, players can start a new game, find a tent and obtain Epic-tier loot in the early game stage. This is a great alternative to looting vaults and buying mythic weapons using gold bars.

Given the tactical options the tent features, it will soon become an invaluable item. In addition to the tent, several other healing items like the Burst Squad Heal, Quick Heal and Pizza Box all provide HP much faster than Medkits.

Tent upgrades coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 3

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING TENT FEATURES (buyable features/items with gold):



- Upgrade Station: 50 Gold

- Campfire: 50 Gold

- Picnic Table: 50 Gold (idk what this does) UPCOMING TENT FEATURES (buyable features/items with gold):- Upgrade Station: 50 Gold- Campfire: 50 Gold- Picnic Table: 50 Gold (idk what this does) https://t.co/nCc1abc19I

The tent is already overpowered in Fortnite Chapter 3. It heals players, stores weapons and now, based on recent leaks, it will soon be given additional abilities as well.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the tent will be able to double as an upgrade station, campfire, and picnic table. Based on speculation, players will be able to spend gold bars to upgrade the tent with these features.

JjGuyy0 @JjGuyy0 @HYPEX I also think a shield bubble around the tent would be cool @HYPEX I also think a shield bubble around the tent would be cool

As of now, no timeline is in place for these to go live. However, with the 19.01 update due on December 14, these new features may get added in. Despite having to spend gold bars to unlock these upgrades, it will make having a tent all the more powerful in-game.

