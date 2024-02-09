Fortnite player's Solid Snake Outfit glitches out after update v28.20, community reacts hilariously

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 recently received the brand new v28.20 update, and while it is filled with a lot of new content, it has also spelled doom for the recently released Solid Snake skin. The character's in-game model is not accompanied by a glitchy stance, with the amusing predicament becoming a source of amusement for the community.

The Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass brought with it the introduction of the iconic Solid Snake skin as part of a collaboration with the Metal Gear Solid series of games. While the skin was made available for players to acquire in the v28.10 update, it seems like it has now faced some issues, as showcased in a new Reddit clip by u/Topin956.

The Fortnite community reacts to Solid Snake's crooked stance after the v28.20 update

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the Reddit clip, players were treated to a hilarious sight as the newly released Solid Snake appeared to be glitched out during a solo Zero Build match. The Solid Snake character model was seen facing sideways, completely defying the usual stance Fortnite characters take when players control them. However, the character was still responding to the controls the same as before.

The visual glitch left Solid Snake looking more like a sideways crab than a stealthy operative. However, u/Topin956 showcased how the skin's functionality remained intact as the bullets fired from their Frenzy Auto Shotgun shot exactly where the crosshair was aimed despite the character model's unusual posture. This highlights how the glitch might be purely visual and not affect the overall gameplay.

The Fortnite community reacted comically to the Solid Snake skin glitch, with players not only expressing their amusement at the visual glitch but also dropping creative jokes and names. Players jokingly compared Solid Snake's visual error with a sideways crab, even coining nicknames like "Sideways Snake" and "Sidewinder." Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Topin956 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Additionally, it's important to note that Solid Snake skin is not the only skin affected by the v28.20 update, as players recently reported problems with the Bytes Outfit from Chapter 3 Season 4, highlighting the character's misaligned jaw, making it look like a zombie.

Despite the visual hiccup with the Solid Snake skin after the v28.20 update, the Fortnite community has appreciated the glitch with good humor. Players embraced the media showcased by u/Topin956 as a brief moment of levity amid the usually chaotic and intense gameplay, proving how even glitches like these can bring joy and laughter to the playerbase.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!