Fortnite player sets a new world record with over 2069 crowned Victory Royales

Winning a game in Fortnite is quite a complicated affair. The lobbies consist of a hundred players. Gamers need to survive the impending storm as well as enemy attacks to emerge as the last one standing.

The task is easier said than done. At times, loopers lose their focus towards the end of a match and therefore have to be satisfied without getting a Victory Royale.

However, some gamers have made winning a habit. These loopers have planned gameplay and are sure to eliminate the last enemies to emerge victorious.

One such gamer has created history by claiming over 2069 Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Most number of crowned Victory royales in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 introduced several new concepts to the island. Out of which, the concept of a Victory Crown or Crowned Victory Royale grabbed the community's attention the most.

Loopers enjoyed getting Crowned Victory Royales as it provided them with an opportunity to showboat. Even though the entire community was engrossed in this new feature, Fortnite gamer Rising Miles took this to an entirely new level.

The gamer is obsessed with getting Crowned Victory Royales, and he recently created history in this aspect. Rising Miles started getting the attention when it was revealed that he had surpassed five hundred Crowned Victory Royales.

While it was thought that the figures won't go beyond one thousand, the gamer has astonished everyone by creating a recent world record. As per his latest stream, Rising Miles has claimed over 2069 Crowned Victory Royales to his name.

By the end of the stream, the actual figure reads 2077 Crowned Victory Royales. Since Chapter 3 Season 1 has a few days left, the numbers may increase if the gamer decides to play until this weekend.

What are Crowned Victory Royales?

Gamers were rewarded with a Victory Crown after getting their first win in Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can wear this Victory Crown and enter the game or can pick it up by eliminating an enemy who wears it. Claiming a Victory Royale while wearing the Crown indicates a Crowned Victory Royale in the game.

