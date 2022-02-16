6 Fortnite players who hold the oddest world records, ranked (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Fortnite has been around since 2017. In that time frame, dozens of records have been created and broken by content creators and players alike. However, a few of them have stood the test of time and have remained intact.

While there are many records to choose from, a few of them stand out for their complexity. While luck may have had a role to play, most of it boils down to skill and being in the right place at the right time.

Some of the oddest and unbeaten records in Fortnite

6) Rising Miles - Highest recorded Crowned Victory Royales

One of the hyped-up features of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the Crowned Victory Royales. To earn these, a player must carry the Crown and secure a Victory Royale. If they lose it by being eliminated, they must find another one before earning more.

Currently, a YouTuber known as Rising Miles holds the current record for the most Crowned Victory Royales in Chapter 3 Season 1. As of posting his last video, he has 1435+ Crowned Victory Royales in-game.

5) RAGES REVENGE - Highest recorded level reached in-game

The goal for most average Battle Pass holders in-game is to level up to 200 to claim all the exclusive rewards. However, some players take this to an extreme level to see how far they can grind before the season ends.

Currently, a YouTuber known as RAGES REVENGE, holds the world record for the highest level achieved in-game. During Chapter 2 Season 8, he managed to reach level 1,000. Unfortunately, Epic Games does not recognize this as an official record.

4) Muselk (Elliott Watkins) - Longest recorded rescue operation

(Engineering x Good Intentions) + Miscalculations = 🤣 Watch as @MrMuselk attempts to rescue a fellow player.(Engineering x Good Intentions) + Miscalculations = 🤣 https://t.co/Q3KbaJjxoc

While most records in Fortnite are meant to be related to gameplay, there are a few that are rather outlandish. For instance, the infamous rescue attempt by YouTuber Muselk to save Chappadoodle was perhaps the longest recorded rescue operation in the game's history.

Despite the operation not going according to plan, the attempts lasted well over two minutes. To commemorate the effort, Epic Games added a tombstone to the location in remembrance of Chappadoodle.

3) Yowd - Longest recorded C4 kill

During the "OG" days, C4 was a powerful throwable item. It could level builds and wipe out opponents with ease. What made them popular was the fact that they could be remotely detonated. While most players manage to get a kill a few meters away from the target, one player named Yowd manages a few hundred meters.

After placing C4 on the map, Yowd forgot about them until the early end-game. This is when he randomly pressed the detonation button. Out of the blue, the kill-feed suddenly popped up to showcase that he had "sploded" a player who was 1,368 meters away.

2) S-k-r-e-p-p-e-d - Longest recorded rocket elimination

Riding projectiles is an art in Fortnite. Players would shoot rockets and ride them to gain high-ground in mid-air. While this was an impressive feat, a player known as S-k-r-e-p-p-e-d, took the skill to a whole new level.

After jumping on a rocket and gliding away into the sunset, the player shot another rocket which hit an opponent. While this is something very common, what's impressive is that the rocket traveled a total of 541 meters away before hitting its target. Till date, this is the longest recorded rocket elimination in-game.

1) Gato Velandia - Longest recorded sniper knock-down

When it comes to long-range combat, snipers are the ultimate weapon in Fortnite. Players can take out targets from over 100 meters away with one precise shot. However, one player managed to do the impossible by taking down an opponent a few hundred meters away.

A player known as Gato Velandia, took down an opponent from a distance of 491 meters. While the shot did not kill the player, it was impressive and the record has remained unbroken ever since.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi