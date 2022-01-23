C4 may return to Fortnite Chapter 3 with 8 times more power than earlier

Warfare tactics are continually evolving in Fortnite. Depending on the loot pool and seasonal weapons, players adapt accordingly. While the meta for this season has been the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and Stinger SMG, all that may soon change.

According to Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX, an item introduced in the "OG" days that was vaulted in Chapter 2 may return soon. This explosive item will not just change how battles are fought but entirely shift the dynamics of combat itself. The item in question is none other than Remote Explosives, commonly referred to as C4.

HYPEX @HYPEX C4s might make a return this season in pubs, but this time their damage will be multiplied by x8 when thrown at vehicles which is 500 damage (to vehicles only) C4s might make a return this season in pubs, but this time their damage will be multiplied by x8 when thrown at vehicles which is 500 damage (to vehicles only) https://t.co/rXjZYGks6e

A brief explosive history of C4 in Fortnite

Remote Explosives were introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 3. The item became an instant hit due to its utility and flexibility. Players came up with all sorts of wacky and ingenious ways to use it in combat.

However, it was a bit too overpowered in the early days and was eventually nerfed. The last time it was in rotation, it inflicted 60 damage to players. Sadly, it was eventually vaulted at the start of Chapter 2 Season 3 and has been sitting in the vault for nearly two years.

How will C4 function in Fortnite Chapter 3?

According to leaker HYPEX, C4 will do 500 damage to vehicles in-game. However, it's unclear how this will affect the players inside the vehicle. Since the item does Area of Effect (AoE) damage, will the blast injure opponents for a lesser amount or only damage the vehicle?

Unfortunately, as of the moment, there is no information about these mechanics. Given the complexity of the item and the flexibility it offers during combat, it's left to be seen how Epic Games approaches this situation.

When will C4 release for Fortnite Chapter 3?

While there's no timeline for certain, according to HYPEX, C4 may come back this season. With the Imagined Order coming back to the game, players will need extra firepower. However, without more detailed information it is hard to speculate a date.

Given how Epic Games randomizes the loot pool every season, it may not even return for Chapter 3 Season 1. While it may be in the files, there is no guarantee of it being added in-game.

How does the community feel about the potential return of C4?

Seph @animekingxdom wish they never vaulter the scar tho @HYPEX fortnite be adding og items in this new chapter, loving with they be doing with fortnite, making the game fun againwish they never vaulter the scar tho @HYPEX fortnite be adding og items in this new chapter, loving with they be doing with fortnite, making the game fun again 🙏 wish they never vaulter the scar tho 😓

Given its status as an "OG" item, the community is overwhelmed at the possibility of its return. With Tilted Towers back in the game, using C4 in tight spaces will make for some interesting moments.

Additionally, using the C4 players will be able to destroy builds and bait players. Perhaps Loopers will even use the Timber Pines in combination with C4 for an explosive "bonk". The possibilities are endless in Fortnite.

