Fortnite player sets a trap using Port-A-Bunker and Fuel Cans, community left in awe

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has seen its fair share of tactical plays, and in a recent Reddit clip posted by u/Mtaylor0812_, they continue this tradition by brilliantly executing a trap, utilizing a combination of Fuel Cans and a Port-A-Bunker. The clip perfectly captures how the player was able to come up with a creative approach to taking out enemies, an approach that has attracted plenty of attention from the Fortnite community.

The Reddit clip takes place in the Hazy Hillside POI (point of interest) on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, near the zipline that takes players to its underground area. With a clear plan in mind, u/Mtaylor0812_ decided to set up an intricate trap and laid down several Fuel Cans and a Port-A-Bunker strategically.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's pit of boom trap

In the Reddit clip, u/Mtaylor0812_ can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, while donning the Master Chief skin and setting up the Port-A-Bunker strategically.

Since the back of the Port-A-Bunker is covered with a metal wall, the player threw it backward to limit the room for movement and escape options in the basement area. With the Port-A-Bunker in place, the player precisely arranged the Fuel Cans in strategic positions.

With all the pieces in place, u/Mtaylor0812_ patiently awaited the arrival of an enemy player to unsuspectingly walk into the trap. As an enemy, clad in the D'Ark skin, approached the zipline, u/Mtaylor0812_ used themselves as bait and led the opponent down into their trap.

With the enemy in the basement, u/Mtaylor0812_ sprang into action and cleverly destroyed the zipline to cut off any chance for the trapped opponent to retreat.

As u/Mtaylor0812_ trapped the enemy within the confines of the Port-A-Bunker and surrounded by numerous Fuel Cans, they decided to rain chaos from above. With an accurately placed Cluster Clinger, the player triggered a chain reaction of blasts that set the entire area ablaze, sealing the enemy's fate and leaving them to burn to their demise.

The Fortnite community reacted to u/Mtaylor0812_'s pit of boom with admiration and respect. Players expressed their appreciation for their ingenuity and lauded how efficient the trap was.

Others commended u/Mtaylor0812_'s decision to destroy the Zipline to trap the enemy inside by effectively cutting off their escape route. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As players find new and inventive ways to approach intense battles in the game, the Fortnite community anticipates more hilarious plays like the one showcased by u/Mtaylor0812_ in Chapter 5 Season 1.

