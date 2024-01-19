Fortnite player uses the Port-A-Bunker in the most incredible way possible, community left speechless

In a new Reddit clip shared by u/Wallachia, the Fortnite community was treated to a display of strategic skill and clever thinking. This made for an extraordinary gameplay moment. The clip showcases a solo Ranked Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, and demonstrates how players can make up for the lack of building ability in Zero Build with the Port-A-Bunker.

The Port-A-Bunker, first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, was an interesting item when it was first released. While it never found footing in the normal Battle Royale game modes, it has become a staple of the Zero Build mode, and u/Wallachia's new clip showcases the perfect use of it in battle.

u/Wallachia manages to box an enemy in a match of Fortnite Zero Build

The sequence unfolded as u/Wallachia, clad in the new Nisha skin from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, was engaged in battle with an opponent. After landing a quick sniper shot, u/Wallachia attempted to finish the enemy off with a barrage of shotgun shots. However, in the chaos, the enemy was able to gain possession of u/Wallachia's SUV and attempted to flee the scene.

Since u/Wallachia was not able to build in the Zero Build match, they seized the opportunity to use the Port-A-Bunker from their inventory. They perfectly angled their throw and threw the Port-A-Bunker right in the path of the fleeing SUV. This caused the enemy's vehicle to be trapped and destroyed, leaving them vulnerable.

With the enemy defenseless and already weakened from the earlier battle, u/Wallachia was able to easily secure the elimination. And, to add salt to the wound, they punctuated their victory with Fortnite's classic Dab emote.

The Fortnite community reacts to u/Wallachia's swift use of the Port-A-Bunker

The Fortnite community's reactions to u/Wallachia's clip of using the Port-A-Bunker were filled with admiration and humor. While some players expressed their amazement at the ingenious use of a mostly overlooked item, others found the situation amusing and expressed how u/Wallachia was able to box an enemy player in a Zero Build match.

Players even compared the Port-A-Bunker clip to catching a Pokemon with a Pokeball. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Inventive plays such as the one displayed by u/Wallachia contribute to Fortnite's ever-so-dynamic nature, especially in the Zero Build mode. While some battle tactics and items like the Port-A-Bunker might seem unconventional to carry at first, they can end up reaping great results as proven by the Reddit clip.

