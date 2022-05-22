Fortnite player shows perfect method to combat the Drum Shotgun

The Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has become a nuisance for all. With high damage and a fast fire rate, this automatic shotgun is one of the nastiest close-range weapons in the game. Fortunately, players have started to learn how to combat the Drum Shotgun perfectly.

Players have seen their fair share of broken weapons in Epic Games' Battle Royale. Often, these weapons have little to no counters, and players have difficulty avoiding their wrath. Initially, the Drum Shotgun was in a similar category until players figured out how to deal with players who use the weapon.

The biggest disadvantage of using the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite is its lack of a decent range. The auto-shotgun might be a menace at close range, but its wide spread makes it ineffective in medium-to-long-range combat.

Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is no longer a problem

The meta in Chapter 3 Season 2 is fairly balanced. Even though most of the Shotguns lack the punch they are supposed to have, the spray meta isn't as dangerous either. However, players need to have strategies to effectively counter every weapon in the game.

Players spamming the Drum Shotgun can often be annoying. Countering the weapon in the classic build mode becomes extremely difficult as players have to engage with their enemies at close range. However, the gun is not as annoying in the Zero Build mode.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite would be in such a better spot for no builds if they remove the Un fun gun (drum shotgun) takes zero skill and ruins the shotgun fights. @FortniteGame please Fortnite would be in such a better spot for no builds if they remove the Un fun gun (drum shotgun) takes zero skill and ruins the shotgun fights. @FortniteGame please

Without building in the game, players can take long-range fights against Shotgun players. Moreover, the option to mantle and slide, along with tactical sprinting, makes it easier to create distance between players and the enemies.

Players need to reposition far away from their enemies as soon as they see a Drum Shotgun. They can then use the Stinger SMG or MK-Seven AR from a distance to take them on. Moving out of range of a Drum Shotgun is the best play to counter the close-range weapon.

Fortnite Zero Build mode continues to grow in popularity

Since its release, the Zero Build mode has continued to be popular among players. The lack of sweaty gameplay due to the building makes this mode much more enjoyable. It also focuses more on gunplay and movement, enabling hardcore Battle Royale gameplay.

Epic Games has even hosted several Zero Build tournaments for players. Official support for this game mode is one of the biggest reasons it remains so popular. Recently, Dr DisRespect also announced a $100,000 Zero Build elimination race tournament for Hotshots.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



2v2 Zero Build elimination race



$100,000 on the line!



Who still needs a spot? Next week is BIG!2v2 Zero Build elimination race @FortniteGame event.$100,000 on the line!Who still needs a spot? Next week is BIG!2v2 Zero Build elimination race @FortniteGame event.$100,000 on the line!Who still needs a spot? https://t.co/h9lh6bqTDE

Both the game modes require different skillsets. Every player has their preference for the classic game mode or the Zero Build mode. The meta for these modes is also different. Fortnite is truly a game for every taste and can turn into an entirely new game at any point in time.

